FNB, UJ partner to deliver free accredited app development skills programme

Through a strategic partnership with the University of Johannesburg’s Business School, FNB's App Academy 2026 will enable student access to a university-backed, accredited learning experience that combines practical app development, entrepreneurship thinking, innovation leadership and future-focused digital skills development.

Supplied image

An open and free platform for participants across the continent, the FNB App Academy was created to enable greater access to high-quality digital education and innovation opportunities. Having equipped more than 35,000 young people with future-focused digital and entrepreneurial skills in 2025, the programme aims to extend its reach and impact even further in 2026, targeting more than 50,000 graduates nationally.

The 2026 collaboration introduces an enhanced learning experience through a partnership with the Johannesburg Business School’s Centre for Entrepreneurship (JBSCE). Participants who successfully complete the programme will receive a certificate of completion endorsed by the Johannesburg Business School Centre for Entrepreneurship.

While the programme is not currently an NQF qualification, it offers a structured, credible and industry-aligned educational experience designed to strengthen employability, entrepreneurial thinking and participation in the digital economy.

The curriculum has been co-developed by FNB and JBSCE to align with real-world market demands, entrepreneurial skills and mindset, innovation trends and emerging technologies. Participants will also benefit from mentorship opportunities, practical innovation challenges, industry-led insights and exposure to future-of-work thinking aimed at bridging the gap between education and economic participation.

“This partnership is about creating meaningful access to opportunity,” said Janis Robson, Business Development Head at FNB. “By bringing together industry expertise, academic excellence and practical innovation, we are building a platform that enables young people to develop relevant skills, gain recognised learning experiences and participate more meaningfully in the economy.”

"With youth unemployment still far too high, the answer cannot only be about creating jobs," said Ghana Msibi, CEO of FNB Business. "We need to equip more young people with the skills, confidence and opportunities to build businesses of their own."

The University of Johannesburg’s involvement includes curriculum development, entrepreneurship expertise, academic oversight and employability support.

The App Academy forms part of the broader App of the Year ecosystem, which supports participants beyond learning through innovation, collaboration and recognition platforms such as the Hackathon and Awards programme.