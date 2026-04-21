Reclaim your year: Start building your future today, without delay

For many young people who completed their matric in 2025 and now find themselves at home without a clear direction, or whose planned gap year has lost its appeal, the coming months offer a powerful opportunity for a fresh start.

“Delaying all forms of learning after matric can sometimes lead to prolonged periods of stagnation, reduced motivation, and missed opportunities in a competitive job market. By contrast, starting a focused short programme allows students to make the most of the remaining months, building valuable skills and momentum that will carry forward into the next year and beyond,” says Steven Louw, general manager at Waterfall School of Business, SA’s leading provider of globally relevant and accredited vocational education.

Louw says there is a practical and accessible way to move from uncertainty to purposeful action – by enrolling in short learning programmes, skills certifications, or vocational qualifications.

He says the key benefits of starting studies now rather than waiting until next year, and building skills strategically, include:

Accelerated personal and professional growth

Short learning programmes and skills certifications enable you to gain practical, job-ready knowledge and competencies much sooner, boosting your CV and giving you a competitive edge when entering the workforce.

Maintaining (or regaining) rhythm and structure

After months of unstructured time following matric, joining a short programme provides routine, clear goals, and valuable social connections that help combat feelings of aimlessness.

Better alignment with career timelines

Many industries highly value demonstrable skills and certifications. Completing a vocational qualification or skills programme can open doors to internships, entry-level positions, or further studies at the right time.

Building resilience and confidence

Taking proactive steps in the face of uncertainty fosters a strong sense of agency and accomplishment, which contributes to long-term success and well-being.

Access to current industry-relevant content

Programmes at Waterfall School of Business are designed with up-to-date, practical modules that reflect the real demands of today’s job market, helping you develop relevant skills instead of falling behind.

“Enrolling in a short learning programme, skills certification, or vocational qualification is not just about filling time, it is about reclaiming control over your future trajectory. Once you commit to focused learning, momentum builds quickly. Harnessing the rest of the year is not a shortcut; it is a smart, strategic choice that equips you with tangible skills, practical experience, and greater confidence for what lies ahead,” says Louw.

He adds that this approach is especially well suited to recent matriculants, working professionals looking to upskill, and anyone seeking a meaningful fresh start without committing to a long qualification upfront.

“For those considering this step, the advice is straightforward: explore the range of short learning programmes and certifications available, check the entry requirements, and reach out to student counsellors for support where needed.”

Many who choose this route discover that the extra months since matric have given them valuable space to reflect on what they truly want from their career. This often leads to more authentic and sustainable choices, with stronger commitment and a lower chance of losing motivation later, Louw says. “The deliberate pause after the high-pressure final school year can also serve as a quiet reset, allowing young adults to return to learning with renewed mental energy, sharper focus, and a maturity that makes even short programmes feel manageable and exciting.”

WSB continues to expand its offerings of accredited, flexible programmes tailored to the needs of South Africa's workforce. To find the right fit for your future, visit Waterfall School of Business, Rosebank College, or Rosebank International University College Ghana.



