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    Air Products’ partnerships with longstanding industrial gas customers a key differentiator

    Air Products South Africa recently commissioned the third Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) at the Tronox central processing plant in Empangeni.
    Issued by Air Products South Africa
    25 May 2026
    25 May 2026
    Air Products’ PSA3 at Tronox’ central processing plant in Empangeni
    Air Products’ PSA3 at Tronox’ central processing plant in Empangeni

    This relationship dates back as far as 2002 when the first PSA was commissioned on this plant. More than two decades later, these two companies once again committed to a further long-term agreement for a new technologically advanced PSA, which will continue to optimise production, increase product quality and ensure a secure supply of gaseous nitrogen (GAN), highlighting the mutually beneficial partnership.

    The relationship commenced in 2002 when the Tronox plant went online with the support and supply of the Air Products PSA1 system. Following an increased demand in volume from Tronox, PSA2 was commissioned in 2019 for the supply of Nitrogen (N2). Construction to PSA3 commenced late last year and was commissioned in March this year.

    Key role players from the two companies recently celebrated their continued partnership in Richards Bay.

    Key role players from Air Products and Tronox at an event in Richards Bay
    Key role players from Air Products and Tronox at an event in Richards Bay

    Air Products managing director, Charles Dos Santos, thanked the team at Tronox for trusting them with their product needs and highlighted the company’s commitment to continue providing an outstanding level of service and technical expertise they have received over the years.

    Dos Santos further said: “This is what we do as a company – our customers all receive the same level of service, and we do not compromise on that. We build partnerships with our customers and ensure that we find ways to continually improve processes, systems and equipment which will benefit them. Most importantly, we pride ourselves on the safety culture of our company on our own plants, as well as those of our customers”.

    For more information on Air Products, visit www.airproducts.co.za.

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    Air Products South Africa
    Air Products South Africa manufactures, supplies and distributes a wide variety of industrial and specialty gas products to the Southern African region.
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