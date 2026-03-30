Air Products delivers innovative new solution to the market with Magmix 3 Compact

Air Products South Africa successfully launched a new innovative solution, the Magmix 3 Compact cylinder, which aims to fill a gap in the market as a lightweight, compact, and affordable welding solution for the DIY market and smaller businesses.

Air Products’ Distributor Business manager, Jörg Scholz with the new lightweight Magmix3 Compact cylinder

Jörg Scholz, Distributor Business manager at Air Products, explains that they identified an increasing need for a more compact cylinder.

This is largely the result of the current trend whereby manufacturers of welding machines are moving towards more compact and light welding machines, which creates the need for a more compact welding gas solution.

After consultation with the distributors, and conducting extensive market research, they engaged with their European counterparts to establish the viability of a suitable product for the South African market. The access to Air Products’ global expertise and aligning with their technical standards, has enabled Air Products South Africa to supply a practical, compact and technologically advanced solution.

Advanced technical specifications a game-changer

The Magmix 3 Compact cylinder uses 200-bar built-in regulator technology, and the valve ensures ease of use for opening and closing. The compact design of the product allows for easy manoeuvrability, which is crucial for many users and the integrated flow optimiser eliminates pre-weld surges of shielding gas.

The cylinder is ergonomically and safely designed and allows for simple connection to welding machines through a quick coupler system.

According to Scholz, this 20-litre cylinder with a mass of 7kg of product allows for approximately 4.7 hours of welding. “At Air Products we do not compromise on safety, and the 4-bar positive pressure valve ensures that the integrity of the product is maintained. It is comforting to know that we are not only providing customers with a quality product, but more importantly, one that is safe to use,” says Scholz.

Magmix 3 Compact’s characteristics clearly sets it apart

Magmix 3 Compact cylinder built-in regulator with quick coupler Integrated Flow Optimiser (IFO)

Used for MAG welding of light gauge, mild steel, the Magmix 3 Compact blend is a 3-part mixture of argon, carbon dioxide and oxygen. This mixture enables the user to weld in all positions, thereby providing excellent arc stability. The Magmix 3 Compact cylinder further contributes to low fume emissions and spatter volume.

The traditional rental model has been replaced by an ownership model eliminating the need to pay monthly cylinder rental and cylinder deposits.

The Magmix 3 Compact cylinders are only available through their accredited distributor network across all regions within Southern Africa.

Scholz concludes: “At Air Products, we did not hesitate to deliver a product to the market when our customers requested it. I believe that the launch of the Magmix 3 Compact sets a new benchmark for welding solutions and am confident that we have exceeded our customers’ expectations.”

For more information on Air Products, visit www.airproducts.co.za.



