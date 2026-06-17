South Africa
Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    It's a gas! Exxon Mobil to supply SA's first planned LNG terminal

    Exxon Mobil announced that it has signed a preliminary deal to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to South Africa's Zululand Energy Terminal in Richards Bay, which will be the country's first LNG import facility once built.
    17 Jun 2026
    17 Jun 2026
    Exxon Mobil logo and stock graph are seen through a magnifier displayed in this illustration. Image credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Exxon Mobil logo and stock graph are seen through a magnifier displayed in this illustration. Image credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

    The planned terminal is part of South Africa's pivot away from coal-fired power generation, which accounts for the bulk of the country's electricity supply.

    Reuters reported in March that the Zululand Energy Terminal (ZET) hoped to strike a deal with Exxon Mobil on LNG supplies in the coming months.

    The participation of Exxon Mobil helps reinforce the importance of Richards Bay port, where ZET is being built on South Africa's east coast, as an entry point for LNG and supports plans to unlock a "competitive and sustainable gas market", said Oliver Naidu, ZET director.

    Exxon Mobil has identified South Africa as a priority market and wants to grow its LNG supply to more than 40 million metric tonnes per annum by 2030.

    "This agreement reflects Exxon Mobil's global LNG experience and our commitment to support South Africa's energy security with reliable supply," said Andrew Barry, chairman of ExxonMobil LNG Market Development Inc.

    Earlier this month, power utility Eskom signed a long-term LNG agreement with ZET that will support a planned 3,000-megawatt gas-to-power plant project.

    Read more: energy, gas, Eskom, renewable energy, ExxonMobil, liquefied natural gas, LNG, energy security, Exxon Mobil, Zululand Energy terminal
    Share this article

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz