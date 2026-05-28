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The Up&Up Group’s CEO and CCO announced as speakers on official Cannes Lions agenda

The Up&Up Group is excited and honoured to be represented on the official agenda at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Issued by The Up&Up Group
28 May 2026
28 May 2026
The Up&Up Group&#x2019;s CEO and CCO announced as speakers on official Cannes Lions agenda

Group chief executive officer Jacques Burger and group chief creative officer Neo Mashigo will present their highly anticipated talk: “Lessons in Creativity – What Africa can teach the world.”

The presentation delivers practical lessons drawn from African creativity, an important consideration when navigating global industry shifts. The presentation explores how diversity of thought, the spirit of Ubuntu, and thriving in unpredictability can help global brands solve for change.

According to the Cannes Lions’ official festival programme: “Change is the brief every brand is trying to crack. In Africa, it’s never been optional – it’s a matter of survival. This is a continent where constraint fuels ingenuity, and creativity isn’t a luxury, it’s a daily tool for progress. While much of the world theorises about agility, Africa lives it. Constantly adapting, remixing, and reimagining what’s possible with what’s available.

“If you’re looking for polished theory, this isn’t it. If you’re ready for bold, resourceful, real-world thinking on how to respond to change, this is the talk you want to be in.”

For those attending the festival, the session will tackle how to build solutions that are match-fit for the challenges of tomorrow.

Event details:

  • Date: Monday 22 June
  • Time: 15:45 –16:15 (CEST)
  • Location: The Forum, Rotonde


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The Up&Up Group
The Up&Up Group (formerly M&C Saatchi Group South Africa) is one of the African continent’s leading independent creative group of companies and is 100% South African owned. We are guided by our founding principles of optimism, openness, opportunity, and a belief in creativity’s ability to elevate everything.
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