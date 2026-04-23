Street Store returns this Winter to support communities in need

As winter approaches, The Up&Up Group is bringing back its widely recognised initiative, The Street Store, ensuring that vulnerable communities have access to warm clothing when they need it most.

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The next two Street Store activations will take place in Cape Town and Johannesburg on 23 May 2026, continuing a movement built on dignity, choice and mindful giving.

Originally conceptualised more than a decade ago within M+C Saatchi Abel, The Street Store has since grown into a global initiative, with over 1,100 pop-up stores hosted across cities ranging from Bloemfontein to Berlin, London to Sydney.

The concept is simple but powerful: create a retail-like environment where those in need can browse and choose clothing items for free, restoring a sense of dignity often missing from traditional donation models.

A call for conscious giving

With colder months fast approaching, organisers are urging South Africans to donate gently worn winter clothing, particularly for men and children, where demand is highest.

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“Soon it will be cold, so we are appealing to the incredibly generous community to go through their cupboards for lightly worn, warm clothes. We can always do with more warm clothes for children and men, but most certainly accept all donations gratefully,” says Deborah Whitlock, marketing director at The Up&Up Group.

The initiative goes beyond seasonal need. It also plays a growing role in advancing the circular economy by extending the lifecycle of clothing that would otherwise go to waste.

From creative idea to global movement

What began as a local idea has evolved into a worldwide movement powered by thousands of volunteers. Under the leadership of its patron, Mike Abel, The Street Store has also taken on a broader sustainability message.

“As the concept grew across borders, another challenge became apparent; the environmental impact of fast fashion,” says Abel.

“Every year, thousands of tons of barely worn clothes end up in landfills. Our call is clear: be mindful of your consumption habits and be mindful in how you give.”

The initiative highlights the intersection between social impact and environmental responsibility, encouraging consumers to rethink both how they buy and how they dispose of clothing.

Giving items a second life

This year’s campaign reinforces a simple but meaningful idea: items sitting unused in wardrobes can have a direct, positive impact on someone else’s life.

“A jacket that’s tucked in the back of your closet, unwanted but barely worn, could be warmth for a young job seeker commuting on cold mornings and evenings this winter,” Whitlock adds.

How to get involved

Donations of gently used clothing for men, women and children will be accepted until 22 May at the following locations:

Johannesburg: M+C Saatchi Abel, 9 8th Street, Houghton

Cape Town: M+C Saatchi Abel, Media Quarter, 5th Floor, De Waterkant

Donors can also send packages via The Courier Guy lockers using the following details:

Name: The Street Store

Email: hello@thestreetstore.org

Phone: 062 001 8464

Cape Town locker: Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum

Johannesburg locker: Engen Iris Motors

As The Street Store prepares for its next chapter, the message remains clear: small acts of giving — when done thoughtfully — can create meaningful change, both for people and the planet.