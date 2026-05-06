South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

TBWASENTECHBroad MediaMultiChoiceCaxton MediaThe Up&Up GroupStellenbosch UniversityTopco MediaHelmVicinity MediaHook, Line & SinkerAlgoa FMRealm DigitalSafreaM+C Saatchi AbelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Attention agency Connect is named number 2 top media agency to work for in South Africa

    Connect has been named the number two media agency to work for in South Africa, according to Scopen’s highly anticipated Best Agency to Work For South Africa 2025/26 report. Based on comprehensive interviews with more than 230 agency professionals across the country, this ranking cements the reputation of Connect – the Attention Agency in The Up&Up Group of creative companies – as a premier destination for top industry talent.
    Issued by The Up&Up Group
    6 May 2026
    6 May 2026
    Attention agency Connect is named number 2 top media agency to work for in South Africa

    The Scopen study reveals that respect, pride, and credibility are the main drivers of agency attractiveness. Placing second highlights Connect's success in fostering a dynamic and rewarding internal culture while delivering groundbreaking, attention-driven work for their clients.

    “We are proud to have been acknowledged, and the accolade is testament to something we actively work on building in the agency: Connect is a place with a personal touch. We try to create the spirit of a family. There is fun and laughter, and our monthly wellness excursions are creative activities we all enjoy. This is only possible because we have built a mature environment where we treat everyone like adults – we focus on outputs not hours,” says Martin MacGregor, chief executive officer at Connect.

    MacGregor says that the agency has been on a sharp growth path, evolving from a small boutique partner into a large agency. “Along this journey it has been a priority for us to retain our close-family feel as we grow. It is important to us that everyone in the agency sees, respects and cares for their colleagues.”

    Referencing the rapid growth while keeping the human touch, MacGregor says that by positioning itself as the attention agency, Connect has proactively moved beyond legacy metrics in favour of securing genuine human attention in an increasingly distracted world. This progressive approach is executed at an impressive scale, with Connect currently deploying R800m in client media spend to attract and secure attention for some of the continent's biggest brands.

    “We threw out the rulebook, rebuilt our tech stack, redefined our offering, and onboarded some of the continent’s biggest and most prestigious accounts, in a short amount of time. None of this would have been possible without every single member of the Connect family,” says MacGregor.

    Read more: Connect, Martin MacGregor, The Up&Up Group
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    The Up&Up Group
    The Up&Up Group (formerly M&C Saatchi Group South Africa) is one of the African continent’s leading independent creative group of companies and is 100% South African owned. We are guided by our founding principles of optimism, openness, opportunity, and a belief in creativity’s ability to elevate everything.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz