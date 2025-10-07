South Africa has a skills development problem - what about the TVET solution?

A lack of vocational training hampers skills development, something TVETs do address, but several factors are hindering their success

South Africa is blessed with a relatively young population - according to Stats SA, around 20.8 million of the 63.1 million population are between the ages of 15 and 34. This means we have a potential workforce that countries with ageing populations like Japan or Italy can only dream of. That we desperately need this workforce to grow the economy is undisputed. What is holding us back? One of the biggest hurdles is the lack of skills development. We have the people, but they lack the training.

The role of TVET

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has long been touted as instrumental in addressing our labour market skills shortages and the high youth unemployment rate. At present, there are 50 public TVET colleges with more than 260 campuses across South Africa.

Despite the large number of colleges and campuses, a 2021 study conducted at Nelson Mandela University, published in the South African Journal of Higher Education, found that ‘the extremely low throughput and certification rates at these institutions prevent colleges from achieving this goal (addressing skills shortages and unemployment)’.

“There are several reasons for this, ranging from admissions bottlenecks, insufficient funding, a misconception that TVET colleges are the lesser option (versus universities), and a lack of understanding that graduates from TVETs can enter the job market much sooner with their practical skills, or even become entrepreneurs”, believes Yondela Mlonzi, Publisher: Vocational Publishing Services at Oxford University Press South Africa.

The admissions bottleneck

A quick look at the data from 2024 shows that of the 615,429 matriculants that passed last year, 166,634 students, or 27.08% of the total complement, were successfully admitted to a TVET college.

740,867 learners wrote their National Senior Certificate exams in 2024

615,429 passed

337,158 were eligible to enrol at a university

Universities admitted around 180,000 first-year students, which includes all applicants, not just the 2024 matric cohort.

TVET colleges admitted 482,244 students, of which 166,634 were new students (this number includes matriculants as well as other students).

Source: official reports from the South African Department of Basic Education and the South African Government

This low number is partially because matriculants were vying for placement against other students – in fact, 482,244 students were enrolled in total, with matriculants getting 34.55% of placements.

According to a speech made by Minister Blade Nzimande in January 2024, “We have taken a decision to further massify our TVET college system towards the goal of 2.5 million enrolment in this sector (by 2030), although this will require significantly higher levels of investment, new infrastructure, staff and student enrolments”.

While a large number of matriculants qualified for university-level education, the total number of available places in universities and TVET colleges remains a significant bottleneck, with a large portion of the qualifying cohort not immediately transitioning into post-school education. A situation that’s unlikely to change quickly.

Funding

“Many students enrolling at a TVET college come from lower socio-economic backgrounds and require financial support to complete their studies. While there are funding schemes like the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), sponsorships from private companies, government departments and NGOs, these are not sufficient”, believes Mlonzi.

She continues, pointing out that apart from the funding often not being enough for students to live on, there is the additional stress caused by the application process, delayed disbursements and financial mismanagement. A 2023 study conducted by Higher Health found that “63% of university students who depend on NSFAS funding reported high levels of financial stress, which negatively impacted their academic performance and mental health”.

Changing the narrative about TVETs

Speaking at an X Space discussion hosted by Kagiso Trust this May, Sizakele Mphatsoe, head of education at Kagiso Trust, explained, “We see TVET as a game-changer because it immediately offers practical, cost-effective and empowering pathways which will lead to stable employment as well as financial independence,” she said.

The Sasol Foundation’s Dr Cynthia Malinga, who leads the company’s Technical Schools of Excellence Network, said the emphasis on university education resulted in South Africa having too many engineers and too few artisans.

Oxford University Press South Africa steps up

Mlonzi explains that OUP understands the vital role that TVETs play in building up our national skills development and so provides learning materials across NATED Business and Engineering Studies, as well as NCV Coding and Robotics and Fundamentals.

OUP’s support to colleges includes capacitating lecturers through subject-specific workshops where needs have been identified. These include:

Computer Practice N4–N6



Mathematics N4–N6



Computerised Financial Systems N5 & N6



Coding and Robotics L2 & L3



EBM N4–N6

“Recognising the growing demand for digital proficiency, we have developed a course titled Teaching Through Technology. This programme equips lecturers with the skills to integrate digital tools into their teaching practices effectively.

In addition, we have partnered with Allan Gray Makers in their Inter-College Entrepreneurship Competition, providing pitch readiness training to students participating in the regional rounds of the competition”, she shares.

The way forward

The potential of TVET colleges to address South Africa's skills gap and youth unemployment is undisputed, but their success hinges on overcoming significant systemic hurdles. Unlocking the full power of these institutions requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders - from government investment in infrastructure and student funding to a collective change in public perception. By championing TVETs as a primary and respected pathway to a prosperous future, South Africa can transform its demographic dividend into a skilled and resilient workforce.



