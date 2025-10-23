Oxford University Press South Africa donates to the Athlone School of the Blind

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, Oxford University Press South Africa (OUPSA) celebrated International Dictionary Day in a truly meaningful way. They donated a braille edition of their Aweh! series and accompanying audio CDs to the Athlone School for the Blind.

The handover ceremony took place in the school’s auditorium and was attended by the principal, teachers, and learners. Managing director, Karen Simpson, opened the event with a heartfelt welcome engaging the learners on whether they enjoyed reading. Their enthusiastic “yes!” set the tone for the rest of the ceremony.

OUPSA CSI Committee chair, Sandisiwe Mashiya, beautifully captured the spirit of the ceremony, saying, “This moment is about much more than books. It’s about opening up the joy of reading and ensuring that every child, no matter their ability, can be represented in a story and experience the pleasure of reading.”

During the book viewing, learners explored the Braille stories with smiles and joy, connecting touch with sound. “It was a moving experience to witness the impact of our work and the promise it holds for these young readers,” said Jarita Raga, Marketing Lead at OUPSA.

Gail Williams, principal of Athlone School for the Blind, expressed deep gratitude, sharing that the school had long needed these resources, but lacked the means to produce them. She thanked OUPSA for making their dream a reality and for helping learners feel seen and valued.

The donation included 10 Braille anthology sets per grade (Grades 1 to 3), paired with audio CDs that help children build confidence and fluency as they learn to read. The Aweh! series is a celebration of South African children, their languages, families, communities, and dreams. With stories available in all 11 official written languages, it ensures that children from every background and ability can see themselves reflected in the pages.

This Braille edition is a proud step forward in OUPSA’s commitment to inclusive education, supporting blind and low-vision learners and ensuring every child can participate fully in the journey to literacy.



