Oxford University Press SA extends inclusive and accessible education with a new braille edition

Oxford’s new series brings authentic representation and accessible design to early literacy while going a step further by extending inclusion through a braille edition for blind and low-vision learners.

Oxford University Press South Africa (OUPSA) has developed a new Foundation Phase textbook series in direct response to the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) call for inclusive, bias-free learning materials that promote social cohesion.

This aligns with key recommendations from the DBE’s Ministerial Task Team, which was appointed in 2016 to review textbooks for bias and discrimination and to guide publishers in creating more representative and equitable content.

Informed by these guidelines, the new Foundation Phase series brings authentic representation into the classroom and has been thoughtfully designed to reflect diversity and inclusion in a deliberate and meaningful way.

“In the early years of learning, what children read and see shape how they understand themselves and the world,” says Sharon Villette, Schools Publisher at OUPSA. “That’s why inclusive content cannot be optional or superficial. It must be intentional.”

Why representation is important

Studies in childhood development, such as Bandura’s Social Learning Theory 1, emphasise that children model what they see, and support the idea that if media and educational materials such as textbooks show narrow or unrealistic portrayals, they risk reinforcing stereotypes. However, when they reflect South Africa’s rich tapestry of cultures, languages and identities, they help build empathy and unity.

OUPSA’s newly released Foundation Phase textbook series introduces learners to a vibrant cast of characters who reflect the intersecting identities shaped by South Africa’s diverse cultural, linguistic and socio-economic realities. They are designed to foster empathy and a sense of belonging by ensuring meaningful representation.

“It was important for us to create a cast of characters that South African children can identify with, either as characters that are like themselves or their classmates,” adds Villette. “The characters reflect children from different provinces, religious backgrounds and family environments, all with unique interests. For example, you have Aslam, a Muslim boy from Cape Town who loves everything about flying; Viraj, a Hindu boy who is in a wheelchair and enjoys maths and problem-solving; and Lizzy, a Jewish girl from Bloemfontein who goes everywhere with her dog and loves reading.”

But representation doesn’t stop at characters. Everyday examples in the series show grandparents dancing with children, families from different communities hiking or cooking together, and learners excelling in sport or science regardless of body shape, ability or background.

Textbooks depict South Africans living in affluent suburbs and township settings, highlighting achievements across contexts. Single-parent families, multi-generational households and children of all races, religions and abilities are represented as active, healthy, happy, and engaged. These relatable scenarios make inclusion feel real and immediate to learners.

What inclusion really means to South Africans

Truly inclusive and representative learning materials are designed to reflect and support the diversity of all learners. Layouts prioritise accessibility, ensuring that every child can engage with the content regardless of ability. Visuals, contexts, and questions showcase a variety of identities because when children recognise themselves in the text it affirms their place in the world.

Content that is anchored in real-world contexts, such as learners from rural or township schools achieving success, or families finding joy in everyday activities, encourages deeper engagement. Inclusive resources also offer opportunities for differentiated instruction that accommodate diverse learning needs, styles and paces. Language is carefully crafted to be inclusive and bias-free, actively promoting equity.

Very importantly, inclusive learning materials equip teachers with thoughtful guidance on how to bring diversity and inclusion to life in the classroom, ensuring that every child feels represented, seen, valued and empowered.

“The narratives we publish help shape the fabric of society,” notes Villette. “We believe that educational materials must celebrate real diversity, in culture, language, gender, ability and belief, and be designed so every child can access them.”

Extending access through braille

Oxford has also produced a braille edition of its Foundation Phase Aweh! reading series for blind and low-vision learners, pairing tactile reading with audio support to reinforce decoding and confidence. Sets are being donated to Athlone School for the Blind in Cape Town to help address a shortage of beginner readers for early-years learners.

These donated braille readers are not for sale (no ISBN), and in support of accessibility, OUPSA makes its intellectual property available at no cost to accredited parties who wish to reproduce Oxford books in braille.

“Adding braille is a practical example of how we move from inclusive representation to inclusive access,” says Villette. “It’s one more way to ensure no learner is left behind on the literacy journey.”

Media queries: Jarita Raga, marketing content specialist: Africa, Oxford University Press | Website: www.oxford.co.za.



