    Teach in Japan: Applications open for teaching exchange programme

    Young South African graduates are invited to apply for the opportunity to join Japan Exchange and Teaching (Jet) Programme, which will see them live and work in Japan as assistant language teachers (ALTs) for a year.
    9 Oct 2025
    9 Oct 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: Freepik

    Participants will work across Japan at elementary, junior high, and senior high schools, promoting exchange at grassroots level.

    Eligible candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any field, be a South African citizen, have excellent English language ability and a strong interest in Japan, and be physically and mentally capable of carrying out their duties.

    The Jet Programme began in 1987 and is implemented by local authorities and other organisations who appoint participants in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and the Council of Local Authorities for International Relations.

    South Africans have been part of this international programme since 1997, sharing about their homeland and learning about Japanese life and culture while teaching English. As of 2025, 988 South Africans have participated.

    Applications for the 2026 intake are open until 4pm (SAST) on Friday, 17 October 2025. More information on the programme and application forms are available at Japan Exchange and Teaching Programme

