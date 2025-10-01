Oxford University Press South Africa tackles learning crisis with research-driven solutions

The publications address the foundational challenges in Reading, Mathematics, and Interventions, drawing on over a decade of educational research (2010–2022). Edited by leading South African scholars, Nic Spaull and Elizabeth Pretorius (Reading), Hamsa Venkat and Nicky Roberts (Mathematics), and Nic Spaull and Stephen Taylor (Interventions), the volumes are supported by the work of 77 respected contributors across diverse educational disciplines.

“These volumes do more than reflect on the past decade of progress,” says Dr Nic Spaull, education economist and co-editor. “They critically explore what’s working, what isn’t, and how we can implement effective interventions at scale to meaningfully improve learning outcomes.”

Each volume concludes with practical recommendations, offering educators and policymakers insight into which interventions are effective, why they work, and how they can be implemented broadly to improve foundational learning. These include:

Early Grade Reading in South Africa: Investigates poor comprehension levels, especially in African languages, and outlines methods to develop a strong culture of literacy.



Early Grade Mathematics in South Africa: Identifies the persistent gaps in foundational numeracy and highlights strategies to build conceptual understanding from an early age.



Early Grade Reading and Mathematics Interventions in South Africa: Focuses on the design and delivery of targeted interventions and how they can bridge the achievement gap.

The 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) found that 81% of Grade 4 learners in South Africa are unable to read for meaning in any language, a sharp decline from previous assessments and far below the international average.

The implications are serious. Poor early grade learning outcomes not only hinder individual progress but also jeopardise South Africa’s National Development Plan 2030, which prioritises education as a key lever to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.

“With over a century of experience supporting education in South Africa, Oxford University Press continues to invest in impactful, research-led publications that empower learners, teachers, and the broader education ecosystem,” says the organisation’s Managing Director, Thabo Mashologu. “These volumes are part of that commitment, providing critical tools and insights to help unlock the potential of every child.”

Digital copies of the volumes are available for free download:

