Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

    First dyslexia screening tool for isiXhosa learners

    The first dyslexia screening tool specifically designed for isiXhosa-speaking children presents a significant breakthrough in identifying learning difficulties in African home language speakers.
    1 Oct 2025
    1 Oct 2025
    Image source: Creative Caliph –
    Image source: Creative Caliph – 123RF.com

    Successfully developed and piloted by a research team at Johannesburg-based remedial education training centre, Bellavista Share, the screening tool addresses a glaring gap in educational assessment resources for non-English learners.

    The research was conducted by Annelize Clark (occupational therapist and head of Professional Awards) and Kalie Naidoo (clinical psychologist and social worker) from Bellavista Share, along with Adaiah Lilenstein from the University of Cape Town.

    Addressing a critical gap

    With isiXhosa spoken as a home language by 16% of South Africa's population – making it the country's second most widely spoken language – the lack of appropriate screening tools has meant that countless children with dyslexia have gone unidentified and unsupported.

    "While much research focuses on dyslexia in English-speaking populations, there has been limited understanding of how this condition presents in African languages," explains Clark. "Early identification is crucial because the brain is most adaptable during younger years, and early intervention prevents academic failure and associated challenges like poor self-esteem."

    The research breakthrough

    The team adapted an existing English dyslexia screening tool for isiXhosa-speaking learners, creating a comprehensive three-part assessment system comprising a learner screening tool, teacher checklist, and parent questionnaire.

    The pilot study, conducted across three schools in Gauteng with 19 children aged 6-10, successfully identified learners at risk for dyslexia. The research found that five children were clearly at risk and eight were possibly at risk, with the strongest indicators being difficulties in phonological awareness, spelling, reading/decoding, and written output.

    The screening tool's effectiveness was validated through triangulation – combining results from direct child assessment, teacher observations, and parent interviews with the researchers' clinical expertise. This multi-source approach ensures reliable identification of children who may need additional literacy support. Additionally parents were accurate as being the first to pick up their child’s literacy difficulties.

    Breaking down barriers

    The research addresses several critical challenges in South African education: language barriers, as children often learn in their home language during the foundation phase before switching to English, making early identification in the home language essential; the resource gap, as existing dyslexia screeners are only available in English, leaving speakers of other official languages without appropriate assessment tools; and early intervention, with this tool enabling early identification during the crucial years when intervention is most effective.

    Looking forward

    While this pilot study involved a small sample, it provides proof of concept for developing similar screening tools in South Africa's other official languages. The research opens possibilities for identifying and supporting thousands of children who might otherwise struggle undetected through their education.

    "This work represents the first step toward creating dyslexia screening tools across African languages," says Clark. "Our goal is to ensure that every child, regardless of their home language, has access to early identification and appropriate support."

