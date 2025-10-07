KPMG South Africa and University of Pretoria launch new scholarship

From left: Devon Duffield, Bonolo Mothusi, Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu, and Prof Elmar Venter

The three-year scholarship is open to newly qualified Black South African chartered accountants (CAs) and aims to increase the representation of young accounting doctorates and professors. It seeks to inspire future generations in the accounting and auditing profession while supporting the next generation of business leaders in South Africa and beyond.

Prof Nkuhlu’s legacy is deeply rooted in his dedication to lifelong learning and institutional development. His contributions to KPMG as chairman, to the University of Pretoria as chancellor, and to the Department of Accounting’s mission to build future academic leaders are reflected in this initiative.

Prof Nkuhlu made history in 1976 as the first Black African to qualify as a chartered accountant in South Africa. His groundbreaking achievement paved the way for greater inclusion in the profession and inspired generations. Over the decades, he has held numerous leadership roles across business, academia, and public service, earning widespread respect for his integrity, vision, and commitment to building institutions that serve society.

Since joining KPMG South Africa as chairman in 2018, Prof Nkuhlu has provided steady leadership and strategic guidance, helping to strengthen governance, enhance accountability, and embed a culture of transparency across the firm.

“Prof Nkuhlu’s impact on KPMG and the profession as a whole cannot be overstated,” said Ignatius Sehoole, CEO, KPMG in Africa. “His vision, principled leadership, and unwavering focus on governance have helped shape the firm we are today. He has been a mentor to many of us, an inspiration to future generations, and a beacon of what ethical leadership should look like. The scholarship named in his honour will help ensure that his legacy lives on through the development of future leaders who will continue to safeguard and advance the profession.”

Prof Elmar Venter, head of Accounting at the University of Pretoria, and a KPMG alumnus, said: “The University of Pretoria is delighted to partner with KPMG to address this gap through the Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu KPMG Scholarship, a scholarship named after an inspirational leader who also served as chancellor of the University of Pretoria for 15 years. We are committed to developing the pipeline of future Black accounting professors – a project that aims to benefit the entire South African accounting profession and academia.

"It is fitting that the first recipient of the scholarship, Bonolo Mothusi, is already an inspiring leader who will set the foundation for an influential career in academia by completing her PhD on a full-time basis, thanks to the funding provided by this scholarship. We salute KPMG for this forward-thinking initiative to establish the scholarship and name it after Professor Wiseman Nkhulu, as a celebration and continuation of his impressive legacy to the accounting profession.”

The Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu KPMG Scholarship will focus on fostering collaboration between academia and practice, with an emphasis on research, curriculum development, and postgraduate funding. It will serve as a platform to cultivate innovation and excellence, ensuring that the profession remains resilient and relevant for future generations.

Reflecting on this honour, Prof Nkuhlu said: “I am deeply humbled by this recognition and by the establishment of a scholarship in my name. My career has been dedicated to promoting trust in our profession and creating opportunities for young people to succeed. It is my hope that this scholarship will inspire and support future leaders who will continue to drive positive change, build ethical institutions, and serve society with distinction. I am honoured to be remembered in this way and grateful to have played a role in shaping the future of our profession.”

Prof Nkuhlu’s retirement marks the culmination of a distinguished chapter for KPMG South Africa. His legacy will endure through the structures and values he helped to establish and through the scholarship that will develop generations of leaders committed to excellence and ethical stewardship.



