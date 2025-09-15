Exams 2025: How to use AI as a study aid

With the 2025 matric exams around the corner, students should be aware that effective exam preparation encompasses more than short-term memorisation: it is is about cultivating the ability to analyse and engage critically with knowledge.

Image source: Getty Images

This is the cornerstone of all learning but, according to Amoré Pretorius, director of Academics at Centennial Schools, in 2025, it is radically different to what it was from even two years ago. “AI-driven platforms such as ChatGPT, POE AI, Perplexity AI, and Microsoft Copilot offer interactive, personalised pathways that traditional textbooks could never deliver – and have the potential to transform how students prepare for their exams.”

Pretorius does stress however that these tools are not shortcuts: “AI tools have the potential to be an effective study partner. These tools can sharpen thinking and boost confidence, but it does not replace the discipline of learning.

“Education can no longer be confined to outdated models that produce students ill-equipped for the demands of a digital economy,” Pretorius explains. “Matriculants must not only be equipped for exam success, but also for a future in which digital literacy will determine employability.”

Pretorius offers five practical strategies as to how students can use AI to prepare for their final exams:

Summarise notes: AI can distil lengthy chapters into clear, structured summaries. For content-heavy subjects such as History or Life Sciences, this shifts the focus from memorising dates and definitions to grasping the bigger picture; an essential skill in higher-order thinking. Explain tricky concepts in simple terms: When material feels overwhelming, AI can reframe it in accessible language, complete with analogies and step-by-step reasoning. This strengthens comprehension and empowers students to articulate ideas in their own words, which is a reliable indicator of mastery. Create practice questions: Mock quizzes and exam-style problems generated by AI allow students to test themselves in low-pressure environments. The instant feedback highlights gaps and directs revision energy to where it matters most. Adapt to your learning style: Whether a student absorbs best through visual or audio cues, repetition, or applied examples, AI can tailor the most effective study aids. This flexibility ensures that students prepare in a way that plays to their strengths. Build revision timetables: AI scheduling tools help students distribute effort across subjects, manage time effectively, and integrate breaks to avoid burnout. Structured planning not only reduces stress but also mirrors the self-management skills required in higher education and the workplace.



Pretorius emphasises that the responsible use of AI should become a thread running through every school’s approach to teaching and learning.

“If schools limit AI to a revision tool, they miss the opportunity to prepare students for life, not just for exams,” she says. “Exams are a milestone, but they are not the end goal. The real measure of success is equipping students with the critical thinking, digital fluency and resilience to thrive in an uncertain future. AI, used wisely and ethically, can be a powerful ally in achieving that vision.”