Applications now open for Nando’s Hot Young Designer 2026

Nando’s Hot Young Designer has officially opened applications for the 2026 edition of its talent search, inviting emerging South African designers to showcase their creativity through the design of a striking linear light concept.

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Now in its sixth edition, the programme has become one of South Africa’s leading design business accelerators, helping young creatives transform talent into sustainable careers through mentorship, industry exposure and commercial opportunities.

Since launching in 2016, the initiative has played a key role in identifying and supporting emerging local designers, many of whom have gone on to establish successful businesses and gain international visibility.

Designers challenged to rethink lighting design

For the 2026 edition, entrants are tasked with designing a sculptural linear light suitable for installation in Nando’s restaurants globally.

The brief encourages designers to explore texture, colour and material combinations while considering craftsmanship, transportability and installation practicality. Entries should not exceed 1.4m in length or weigh more than 28kg.

Handcrafted details developed in collaboration with local artisans are also encouraged as part of the concept.

Accelerator programme

The 2026 programme will unfold across three phases, beginning with the open application process.

Shortlisted finalists will then be selected to develop working prototypes of their concepts before a final winner is chosen.

The successful designer will receive tailored business support including mentorship, showcasing opportunities, market access and engagement with some of South Africa’s leading designer-makers.

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Platform continues shaping local design careers

Thabisa Mjo of Mash T. Design, one of the inaugural winners in 2016, previously described the programme as life-changing, crediting it with helping transform the trajectory of her career.

Tracy Lynch, creative director of Clout/SA, who manages the initiative on behalf of Nando's, said the platform aims to connect South African designers with meaningful commercial opportunities both locally and internationally.

“Clout/SA celebrates the vision and vitality of South African design,” said Lynch. “We’re a business-to-business market maker — a bridge that connects South African designers and makers with local and global commercial opportunities.”

Applications now open

Applications for Nando’s Hot Young Designer close on 16 June 2026.

Young designers from across South Africa can submit their entries through the official competition microsite.