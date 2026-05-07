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    Cabinet approves early childhood development and other bills

    Cabinet has approved a series of legislative measures aimed at strengthening early childhood development at a time that the country marks Child Protection Month.
    7 May 2026
    7 May 2026
    Image source: Getty Images
    Image source: Getty Images

    Cabinet approved the submission of the Children’s Act Amendment Bill, 2026 to Parliament.

    Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the proposed bill seeks to streamline South Africa’s fragmented Early Childhood Development (ECD) programmes and regulatory framework by consolidating oversight under a single authority.

    “The programmes and regulations were overseen under Chapter 5 of the Children’s Act by different authorities to a consolidated ECD regulation under the revised Chapter 6 of the Amendment Bill under the sole responsibility of the Department of Basic Education.

    “The Amendment Bill introduces a single registration process for ECD centres and one set of Norms and Standards for the ECD Programme,” the Minister said at a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

    South Africa marks Child Protection Month in May. Speaking at the official launch in eDumbe Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday, Social Development Minister, Sisisi Tolashe called for urgent and coordinated national action to protect children from abuse, neglect and exploitation.

    Tolashe warned that the rising cases of child sexual abuse and teenage pregnancy remain a “national disgrace”.

    Draft Nuclear Energy Amendment Bill, 2025

    Meanwhile, Cabinet also approved the publication of the Draft Nuclear Energy Amendment Bill, 2025, for public consultation.

    The draft legislation proposes amendments to the Nuclear Energy Act of 1999, which governs the country’s participation in international trade involving nuclear materials and technology.

    Ntshavheni noted that the bill addresses the regulatory gaps resulting from developments in the global and domestic nuclear landscape by updating terminology, aligning the Act with international standards, and strengthening oversight of nuclear material, goods, and related activities across the value chain.

    National Building Regulations and Building Standards Amendment Bill, 2026

    In addition, Cabinet further approved the National Building Regulations and Building Standards Amendment Bill, 2026 for public participation.

    The draft bill aims to promote uniformity in law within the jurisdiction across municipalities, and ensure safe construction practices through sound building science, good workmanship, and quality materials.

    The bill also responds to longstanding concerns over challenges related to the inconsistent application and interpretation of the Act, which have contributed to uneven compliance and safety risks in the built environment.

    Read more: early childhood development centre, National Building Regulations, ECD centres, ECD registration drive
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    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
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