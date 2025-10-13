Dibber International acquires LittleHill Montessori schools

In a move to expand its early childhood education portfolio in South Africa, Dibber International Preschools has acquired the LittleHill Montessori group of schools.

Supplied image

From October 2025, the five LittleHill Montessori campuses — Polofields, Thaba, Kikuyu, Fynbos (Cape Town), and The Huntsman (Cape Town) — officially become part of the Dibber brand, while maintaining a strong Montessori focus.

In this transition, Dibber will build on the Montessori foundation, enriching it through Dibber’s Nordic pedagogy, an approach that aims to celebrate emotional warmth, play-based learning, and the holistic development of every child.

Maintaining continuity

“This is first and foremost about children and the daily experience they have at school. Families will recognise the same faces and the same warmth. What changes is the name on the gate and the additional strength behind the school,” says Ursula Assis, managing director of Dibber International Preschools South Africa.

It reflects the practical approach being taken on campus, with teaching teams remaining in place and daily life continuing without disruption. The Montessori curriculum, meals, and fee structures remain unchanged. Starting in October, sites will carry the new identity, ‘Dibber Montessori,’ and the branch name.

Dibber will assume school management while maintaining the existing staff teams, bringing the assurance of international best practice, ongoing staff development, and strong quality systems and compliance, all while preserving the caring, Montessori-inspired environment that families value.

“Dibber’s heart culture is about relationships before routines. Montessori’s respect for the child fits naturally with that. Our role is to create spaces where children feel safe, seen, and ready to explore, while giving educators the support and tools to do their best work every day,” adds Assis.

“Parents have told us they want continuity for their children and clarity about what matters day to day. That is exactly what we are safeguarding here by ensuring familiar teachers, predictable routines, and a learning approach that honours every child, but now with the added resources of a global early learning family.”

Dibber’s South African growth sits within a global context. The group operates more than 600 high-quality preschools across ten countries, consistently focusing on nurturing every child’s unique potential through warm relationships, purposeful play, and meaningful learning.