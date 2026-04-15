The short-term trap. Why your performance marketing is leaking loyalty

The most dangerous thing marketers are doing right now is optimising for clicks and purchases while ignoring brand-building activities.

South Africans are switching brands faster than ever. That is not a provocative claim. It is a documented behavioural shift playing out across every category, from retail to financial services to FMCG. And yet the dominant marketing response is to spend more on performance media, sharpen the targeting, and reduce the cost-per-acquisition. It is a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

The root cause is not a media problem. It is a brand problem . It is the consequence of a decade in which South African marketers progressively defunded brand building in favour of short-term activation, and are now discovering that brand equity is not a tap you can turn back on overnight. Look at store brands: they're winning because we taught people to shop that way. We traded brand 'magic' for quick clicks, and in the process, we convinced consumers that there’s no real difference between a premium product and a generic one. To the person in the aisle, they aren't two different products; they’re just the same product at two different prices.

McKinsey's research consistently shows that strong brands command a 20% price premium and generate 30% higher total shareholder return over ten years. Bain & Company's loyalty data adds a local dimension: a 5% increase in customer retention produces profit increases of 25–95%, depending on the sector. The economics of brand building are not in dispute. What appears to be in dispute is whether marketers are actually doing it.

The imaginary thing that drives very real behaviour

To understand why brand matters so much, it helps to understand what a brand actually is and what it looks and feels like when it’s done well. Not the logo. Not the tagline. Not the campaign. Those are artefacts — they are not the brand itself.

A brand is an imaginary construct that produces entirely real emotional responses. Consider a football club. Millions of people invest deep emotional energy — genuine joy, genuine heartbreak — in a team they have never seen in person, whose players they have never met, and in a city they don’t live in. (I sometimes shout ‘North London Forever’ from my living room in Montreal.)

The connection is constructed. The feeling is authentic. This architecture applies with equal force to a bank, a retailer, or a mobile network. The brand creates a relationship, and that relationship produces loyalty, advocacy, and lower price sensitivity.

Three pillars that build unbreakable brand equity

The most enduring brands, globally and locally, are built on three interdependent foundations. South African marketers who want to reverse the loyalty curve need to examine honestly where they stand on each.

Reliability is the foundation. I’m not just talking about the product working properly; it’s about the whole experience. Whether it’s the packaging, communication, the customer service, or the product itself, your brand is making a promise that the 'feeling' will be the same every single time someone interacts with it.

David Aaker, the father of modern brand equity theory, argues that equity is fundamentally a function of perceived quality and loyalty, both of which require sustained investment rather than episodic campaigns. PwC's South African Consumer Insights survey found trust is the primary driver of repeat purchase for 63% of local consumers, ahead of price and convenience. Trust is not manufactured through a promotion. It is earned across years of consistent brand behaviour.

Identity gives consumers a reason to choose you beyond the rational. The most iconic South African brands, from Nando's to Checkers, are clear about who they are for and who they are not for.

As Les Binet & Peter Field demonstrated in ‘The Long and the Short of It: A Modern Classic in Marketing’, brand-building campaigns targeting broad emotional resonance produce significantly greater long-term profit growth than pure activation. They recommended a 60/40 split. 60% for the brand, 40% to activation. This is almost the inverse of what most marketing budgets currently reflect.

Community is the most underinvested pillar. Brand community is not a loyalty programme. It is the shared identity that makes consumers proud to recommend your brand publicly. In a market where word-of-mouth travels faster through WhatsApp groups than any paid channel, community is not a soft brand benefit. It is a distribution strategy.

In the age of agentic AI, where recommendations come from knowledge gleaned in forums, a loyal brand community is a much bigger win than a massive ad budget. It’s no longer about how many people see your ads; it's about what people (and bots) are saying about you.

The delayed gratification problem — and why it is no excuse

The honest objection to brand building is real: it is slow. Performance campaigns show returns in month one; brand campaigns do not. CFOs know this, agency remuneration models know this, and so quarterly pressure quietly drains brand budgets year after year, until the loyalty crisis arrives and nobody can explain why.

"Fundamentally different types of advertising produce effectiveness in the short term and effectiveness in the long term", write Binet and Field.

The delayed gratification problem is real, but it is not a reason to avoid brand building. It is a reason to plan for it explicitly, protect brand budgets from quarterly performance cycles, and educate board-level stakeholders on the difference between brand investment and brand expenditure. A great brand eventually sells itself. Acquisition cost comes down. Churn falls. The price premium holds. The maths always works on a longer horizon than a 30-day reporting cycle.

What South African marketers must do differently now

The loyalty crisis is both a warning and an opportunity. South African consumers are switching because they are not sufficiently bonded to the brands they use. The brands that commit to building genuine emotional equity, through reliability, identity, and community, will capture disproportionate loyalty as the market restabilises.

Open your next brief with a question: “What is the version of our customer that our brand represents?” Protect and commit to a reasonable percentage of your communications budget for brand-building and resist the quarterly pressure to redeploy it into performance. Measure what matters over time, like brand preference, net promoter score, and price elasticity.

The world's football clubs have known this for a century. A fan who sings your song does not switch when a competitor offers a cheaper ticket, kit, or even a guarantee that they will win every game. They are not a customer, they are a member. In South Africa right now, that is the only loyalty worth building.

About Forge: An award-winning, AI-powered creative agency, Forge reshapes how marketing campaigns are created, developed, and delivered. Forge deploys a proprietary AI system with integrated tools to enable a multidisciplinary team of strategists, creatives, and media experts to create engaging, effective advertising at a fraction of the time required by conventional agencies. The platform marries the best of artificial intelligence with the best of human creativity to generate work that resonates and is culturally relevant to audiences.



