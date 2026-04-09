Effie South Africa introduces Agency of the Year and Marketer of the Year rankings for 2026

The new awards are local programme rankings, calculated from the finalists and winners of Effie Awards South Africa only. They will be tabulated using the points structure aligned to the Effie Index methodology to ensure consistency across the Effie brand, while remaining clearly distinct from the global Effie Index. These rankings will be recognised through official Effie South Africa announcements and programme materials, rather than a physical trophy.

“Effie exists to champion ideas that work, and to reward the teams behind them with credibility that stands up to scrutiny,” said Gillian Rightford, ACA executive director for Effie South Africa. “By introducing Agency of the Year and Marketer of the Year rankings locally, Effie South Africa is adding another meaningful layer to our awards celebration. It recognises consistency and performance across the programme, and it gives agency teams, as well as the marketers who have driven effectiveness inside their organisations, one more reason to enter work that can prove its impact.”

2026 call for entries

Effie South Africa has issued the call for entries for the 2026 programme, with entries opening on 1 April 2026. Campaigns are eligible if they flighted in South Africa between 1 February 2025 and 31 January 2026. For entries submitted in the Sustained Success category, campaigns must have flighted between 1 February 2023 and 31 January 2026.

Entry windows

Early Bird: 1 April – 30 April 2026



On-Time: 1 May – 14 May 2026



Last Minute: 15 May – 29 May 2026

For detailed information on entry categories, submission guidelines, and to initiate the entry process, visit the “Awards Entry Information” tab on the Effie South Africa website.

Effie recognition also extends beyond South Africa. Finalists and winners earn points on the global Effie Index, showcasing the strength of local agencies, brands and marketing talent on the world stage. Gold winners further advance to Effie’s Global Best of the Best, where South Africa’s most effective work is benchmarked against top campaigns internationally.

With Agency of the Year and Marketer of the Year now joining the programme, Effie South Africa looks to build on a record 2025 as it continues to celebrate the most effective work in the market.

For more information, visit https://effie.org/partners/south-africa/ or www.acasa.co.za

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