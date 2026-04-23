South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MO AgencyAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaDentsuTDMCM+C Saatchi AbelTBWABrave GroupThe Publicity WorkshopRogerwilcoBroad MediaIncubetaCape Marketing AgencyEast Coast RadioTractor OutdoorEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Effie invites brands to shape the next generation of marketing talent through Effie College

    Brands looking to make a meaningful contribution to the future of marketing are being invited to sponsor a brief for the next Effie College programme, a platform that gives students the opportunity to work on real business challenges using effectiveness-led thinking. It also equips them to learn the craft of case writing through the globally recognised Effie Framework for Marketing Effectiveness, a proven tool that embeds key principles of effectiveness into marketing practice.
    Issued by Association for Communication and Advertising
    23 Apr 2026
    23 Apr 2026
    Effie invites brands to shape the next generation of marketing talent through Effie College

    The call forms part of a broader effort to grow Effie College’s impact, strengthen its industry position, and deepen collaboration between brands and emerging talent.

    For sponsoring brands, the opportunity is both practical and strategic. It means setting a real business challenge, engaging with finalists in live pitches, accessing structured, effectiveness-led thinking, and creating meaningful connections with future talent. Effie manages the full competition lifecycle, from brief refinement and student engagement to judging, finalist selection and awards, allowing partner brands to focus on the challenge itself and the value gained in return. The brief positions this as a high-impact partnership for brands that want to support the next generation while also benefiting from fresh marketing perspectives.

    The call follows an extremely successful inaugural programme in 2025. Sponsored by Nedbank, the YouthX Challenge attracted more than 400 students from four leading South African institutions, UCT, UJ, NWU and the AAA School of Advertising, all working on a live brief under the same effectiveness-led principles associated with Effie. The 2025 winning team was Team Stargazers from UCT.

    Building on that momentum, the 2026 programme already has participation from UCT, UJ, NWU, Vega and AAA, signalling continued interest from academia and reinforcing Effie College’s role as a bridge between the classroom and the principles of effectiveness in modern marketing.

    “Effie College is about real impact,” says Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA and for Effie South Africa. “It gives brands the opportunity to put an actual business challenge in front of bright young minds and see how the next generation responds with rigour, creativity and commercial thinking. For sponsoring brands, that means fresh perspectives and early access to future talent. For the wider industry, it means helping shape marketers who understand effectiveness from the outset.”

    Effie invites brands to shape the next generation of marketing talent through Effie College

    Brands interested in sponsoring a brief for the 2026 Effie College programme are encouraged to engage with the ACA by 31 May 2026. Student registration opens in July, the programme runs from August to September, judging takes place in September and October, and winners will be announced later in the year.

    For more information, visit https://effie.org/partners/south-africa/ or www.acasa.co.za

    Join the conversation
    #EffieAwardsSA

    Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on X to stay updated.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz