4 ways the “belief economy” is reshaping brand growth

In a landscape where trust is fragmenting and consumers can see exactly how they are being persuaded, brands are entering a new phase: the belief economy. Here, long term growth depends less on clicks and more on credibility, consistency and cultural meaning.

Chelsea Lodewyk from Publicis Commerce / Digitas gives insight into why belief, not just performance, is becoming the most valuable currency in modern marketing. (Image supplied)

1. Everything starts with belief, and that foundation is cracking

Around 70,000 years ago, something quietly extraordinary happened. Humans developed a cognitive superpower no other species possessed: the ability to believe in things that do not physically exist.

Money. Nations. Corporations. Human rights. None of these can be held in your hand, spotted in the wild, or measured in a laboratory. Yet they have shaped the entire arc of human civilisation.

These invisible constructs are what allowed us to cooperate flexibly at scale, to build societies, economies, and, eventually, brands.

Human civilisation was built on shared belief. And right now, that belief is fracturing. The implications for brands, marketers and anyone operating in the attention economy are more significant than most boardroom conversations are willing to acknowledge.

2. Brands were built on trust, but that system is under pressure

For decades, brands occupied a privileged position inside what thinkers call an intersubjective system, a type of shared reality that sits between the purely objective and the purely personal. Money works because we all believe it works.

Democracy functions because enough people believe it functions. Brands held cultural meaning because enough people, collectively, agreed that they did.

A logo wasn't simply a design asset. It was a belief container; something that stored shared narratives, aspirations and social signals.

Great advertising built cultural memory. It made a brand feel like a known quantity, a trusted entity, an invisible structure you could rely on.

That era is under unprecedented pressure. We now live in a peculiar paradox. We have more data than at any point in human history.

More automation. More optimisation. More targeting precision. And yet trust in institutions is declining. Trust in media is declining. Trust in advertising is declining.

This is a structural condition and it has a name: Disillusionomics.

3. When persuasion becomes visible, belief starts to break down

The core insight of Disillusionomics is simple but uncomfortable: when the systems that produce persuasion become visible, belief becomes fragile.

Digital media stripped away the curtain. Consumers can now see the algorithm behind the recommendation, the incentive behind the influencer, the targeting logic behind the ad that followed them across six websites.

The machinery of persuasion, once invisible and mysterious, is now transparent. And transparency, paradoxically, corrodes the very trust it was supposed to build.

The result is that consumers have recalibrated. Belief has become conditional and commitment has become provisional. Trust has become transactional.

The shift feels subtle, but it is structural and it shows up in economics.

When belief weakens, acquisition becomes persuasion heavy and retention demands constant incentives. Loyalty requires perpetual reinforcement and pricing power erodes.

Performance marketing still works, but it no longer compounds. You might win the click, but you don't build the customer.

4. In a disillusioned economy, identity becomes the real growth lever

This is the commercial sting at the heart of Disillusionomics.

Optimisation creates efficiency that is real and valuable, but belief creates leverage. And leverage is what allows a brand to grow without proportionally growing its spend. It is what creates pricing power, customer longevity and genuine competitive moat.

The challenge is that leverage requires infrastructure, specifically the kind of infrastructure that cannot be fragmented: trust and reputation; a consistent identity that travels coherently across every touchpoint in a customer's life.

In a disillusioned economy, identity is infrastructure. Not identity in the narrow sense of brand guidelines and logo usage. Identity in the deeper sense: a persistent, coherent, recognisable self that consumers can form a relationship with across channels, across contexts, across time.

Belief lives in culture. Trust lives in experience. And identity connects the two.

5. The brands that win will be the ones people still believe in

If this diagnosis is correct, the strategic imperative becomes clear. Brands that double down exclusively on performance and optimisation will find themselves running faster on an increasingly expensive treadmill. The economics will tighten. The compounding effect of brand equity will erode.

The brands that will win the next decade are the ones most believed. Building belief in a disillusioned landscape is harder than it was in the era of shared myths and mass broadcast media, but it is not impossible.

It requires an honest audit of where your brand's belief architecture is strong and where it is hollow.

It requires connecting first party data not just to targeting, but to genuine value exchange by giving consumers a reason to trust you with their identity. And it requires thinking about identity as operational infrastructure: persistent, consistent and privacy respecting across every interaction.

The question for every marketer, every CMO, every brand strategist is now: "Do people believe in us?"