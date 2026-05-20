Hansa Pilsener’s witty radio campaign raises a beer to the over-30s

AB InBev’s Hansa Pilsener has launched a new radio campaign taking a dig at gen Z’s work ethic versus the beer that’s brewed for people over 30.

Whilst every other beer brand is trying to win over the 18–30 year olds, Hansa Pilsener has differentiated themselves as the beer that speaks to the older generation. The brand has become well known for poking fun at gen Z through their 'Not for persons under the age of 30' platform.

Following its successful launch in 2024, the brand wanted to further reinforce this positioning with a new radio campaign built off the same platform. This radio campaign taps into a fresh cultural insight: younger people and the older generation have very different ideas about what hard work looks like.

“In a category where most brands compete for the same younger audience, Hansa Pilsener continues to stand apart by doubling down on a very specific point of view,” says Joe Public CCO, Xolisa Dyeshana. “This campaign demonstrates the power of a clear brand platform executed with consistency, humour and strong cultural insight.”

The campaign consists of a series of radio ads: 'Healing Era', 'The Hustle' and 'Delulu is the Solulu' in the classic 'You Deserve a Beer' style, celebrating gen Z’s 'hard work' as something worthy of a beer… just not a Hansa Pilsener. Because Hansa Pilsener is brewed for the man who’s learnt to handle a little more in life.

Delivered in the dry voice of South African comedian Mojak, they were written in an epic locker-room speech style, with emotive music and all the hallmarks of a glorious affirmation, appearing to be a heroic celebration of the younger generation. However, the satisfying twist tells the younger generation that they deserve a beer, just not a Hansa Pilsener.

AB InBev VP of Marketing Vaughan Croeser adds: “This campaign perfectly captures the role Hansa Pilsener has carved out for itself in South African culture. We know exactly who the brand is for, and that clarity gives us the confidence to have fun with the generational tension in a way that feels entertaining, relatable and unmistakably Hansa. The platform continues to resonate because it celebrates a shared truth amongst people over 30 – that life experience counts for something.”

For the over-30s, hard work means a little more than answering emails from bed. And that’s exactly why Hansa Pilsener remains not for persons under the age of 30.



