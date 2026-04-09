Levergy appoints Gaofetoge as head of PR

Leading passion marketing agency Levergy is pleased to announce the appointment of Koketso ‘KK’ Gaofetoge as its new head of PR.

Koketso ‘KK’ Gaofetoge, newly appointed head of PR at Levergy

The announcement marks Levergy’s continued ambition of cementing its position as the frontrunners in sports and entertainment, connecting brands to consumers through the things people are passionate about.

A seasoned sports communications and media professional with over 15 years of experience across global and African sport, Gaofetoge brings a wealth of expertise in strategic communication, media relations and stakeholder engagement. His leadership bolsters Levergy’s communications offering, with PR and influencer playing a critical role in driving earned media and amplification of creativity.

“Levergy has consistently delivered award-winning campaigns where strong PR has underpinned and extended the impact of its work, and KK’s appointment will further strengthen this capability as the agency continues to scale its influence in the market,” said Levergy managing director Lindsey Rayner.

Gaofetoge, who started his career with the Premier Soccer league has led high-impact media strategies for some of the world’s leading sporting organisations. He previously served as the head of Communications for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup (2020) and acting head of Media and Communications at Cricket South Africa between 2018 and 2020, where he drove both national and international media engagement.

His extensive football experience includes roles as media lead for the Premier Soccer League and media manager for SuperSport United FC. He has also contributed to major global tournaments such as the Fifa World Cup 2010, Fifa Confederations Cup 2009, and multiple COSA Cups.

Recently, Gaofetoge was part of the NBA Africa team, where he was leading Social and Digital media since 2021, further expanding his global sporting footprint.

“KK’s deep understanding of the sports and media landscape makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Rayner. “His experience across both local and global sport, combined with a progressive mindset and a clear hunger to challenge the status quo, aligns strongly with our vision for growth and the role we believe PR can play in shaping it.”



