How brands can pivot from “look at us,” to “we see you”

Everywhere we turn, we hear brands saying, “we need to target Gen Zs”. While that makes sense as a “target audience”, the truth is that Gen Zs are not all the same. And so, the smart question is: How are brands earning the attention, trust and loyalty of their target audiences?

Levergy's Jessica Porter explores how shared passions reshape the way brands connect with audiences. (Image supplied.)

The answer isn’t always about louder advertising and better targeting. It's about tapping into something more human, and ultimately more powerful: passion.

An audience’s shared passion has fast emerged as the new currency of connection. In this emotional economy, consumers trade their time and loyalty for brands that truly fuel the things they love – this could be anything from music, fitness, food, sports, gaming or even bird watching.

In fact, Passion Pulse research shows that 78% of South Africans rate their commitment to their passions between eight and 10. That’s not a casual interest, that’s a cultural signal, and brands that recognise its value are better positioned to connect meaningfully.

Why passions say more than profiles

For so long, the status quo has been about dissecting our audiences into neat demographic segments because “we absolutely need to target a 23-year-old female, with blue eyes that still lives with her parents in a small town in KZN”. I am not disputing that age, gender, location and income aren’t important because they are. But sometimes it just isn’t enough.

In today’s hyper-personalised, culture-first world, understanding passions has become just as important as understanding demographics.

Think about it this way, the Gen Z sneakerhead from Cape Town and the Millennial streetwear enthusiast from Braam may live in different parts of the country and be in different age groups but through their shared passion of sneaker culture, there is a clear connection.

The more brands identify that passions could fall across demographic profiles, the more they open themselves up to more meaningful engagements.

Simply put demographics tell you who people are, but their passions tell you who they want to be. Don’t be confused by what passions are. These are not hobbies, they form part of someone’s identity.

Becoming part of the moment

In order for a brand to become part of that culture, they need to authentically step into the spaces where passions connect. Think about those moments that bring strangers together, the kind that make your chest tighten, your voice rise, and your guard drop.

It could be the drop of a beat at a festival, a long-range goal in a local derby, or the twist in an e-gaming tournament streamed live by thousands.

These are the modern rituals that unite communities and blur the lines between sport, culture and identity, and connect us across geographies, generations and genres.

Every time the Boks step onto the field there is the Mexican wave of goosebumps that goes beyond those that are in the stadium; that moment becomes the ritual of national pride. Rugby fan or not, you feel it and are part of something bigger. You hear the national anthem, you see it in the sea of green and gold, you feel it in your chest when you celebrate with the stranger next to you.

It’s not just about rugby. It’s about what happens when a collective passion of national pride becomes a moment of unity.

Whether it’s through sport, music, fashion, or gaming, fan communities are built on shared participation and passions. So, when brands authentically meet people in these moments of unity, whether it be through content, experiences or product, you are no longer just seen but you are felt and ultimately you become more than just a sponsor.

Brands that get it

Some of the most culture-shifting brands didn’t build their names on product alone, they built them by championing what people care about most. Patagonia doesn’t just sell outdoor gear; it fuels a passion for protecting the planet, showing us that activism can be stitched into the very fabric of a brand.

In one of the most unexpected crossovers, Louis Vuitton partnered with League of Legends, stepping into the world of e-sports not just as an outsider but as a co-creator by designing in-game skins, championship trophy case as well as a real-world capsule collection.

Showcasing that a luxury brand could seamlessly integrate themselves into gaming culture by tapping into an entirely new generation of fans, and proved that credibility in a new space isn’t about heritage.

These brands don’t interrupt passion, they amplify it. And in doing so, they’ve become more than brands. They’ve become belief systems.

Brands must belong, not just sell

With 62% likely to remain loyal to brands that support their passion, brands need to focus on the shift from “what we sell” to “what we stand for and who we serve”. It’s about embedding your brand authentically into the culture and communities that matter to your audience. You are not in the game until you are in the culture.

So, to truly leverage passion as currency, brands need to stop trying to shout louder than their competitors and start learning how to belong. That means showing up where passions thrive, with relevance, value and intent.

Whether you’re creating content that adds to sneaker culture, supporting grassroots sport, or co-creating with gaming creators, passion-led branding starts with service, not spotlight.

It’s not about saying “look at us,” it’s about saying, “we see you.”