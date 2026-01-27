Mall of Africa welcomes a wave of new stores

Luxury fashion, local favourites and global names expand the retail landscape.

Mall of Africa continues to lead the way with an impressive line-up of new store openings and relocations, that have brought fresh energy, global style and proudly South African brands into the centre. From fashion heavyweights to emerging local concepts, the latest arrivals reflect the mall’s ongoing focus on curated retail experiences that bring the world to Africa.

Fashion forward arrivals and iconic names

Luxury takes a confident step forward with the opening of Coach, one of only a handful of stores in Gauteng. Positioned opposite BOSS and Michael Kors, the beautifully designed boutique showcases the brand’s most recognisable pieces, from the Tabby and Rogue handbags to refined everyday accessories rooted in quality leather craftsmanship. Nearby, Kate Spade New York has made its South African debut with its first-ever store in the country. Known globally for crisp colour, graphic prints and playful sophistication, the opening marks an exciting opportunity for luxury fashion purveyors eager to experience the brand in person.

Emporio Armani has reopened in a new, more advanced space within the mall, drawing inspiration from the brand’s Milan flagship. One of only three in Gauteng, the refreshed store introduces a more immersive environment for its fashion, footwear and accessories. Lacoste has also raised the bar with the launch of its one-of-a-kind flagship store in the Crystal Court. This is the first and only Lacoste flagship of its kind in South Africa, offering a bold, future-facing take on the brand’s signature sport-luxe style.

The fashion mix has been further strengthened by a revamped BOSS store, now one of the largest in the country, retailing the popular brand’s fashion and accessory collections. Alongside this is a new opening, United Colours of Benetton, which has brought its distinct Italian style that features iconic colour palettes and fresh silhouettes, all created with a strong focus on sustainability, to the mall. This addition further enhances the mall’s growing appeal to fashion-conscious shoppers.

Local pride, lifestyle and fresh concepts

Local brand Silki Skincare has grown from a popular SOOK pop-up into a permanent store, driven by strong customer demand. The youthful brand offers a destination for skincare discovery, with complimentary consultations and advanced skin analysis delivered by trained somatologists. Old School, the much-loved South African label founded by two brothers, brings its distinctive take on supporter gear and retro-inspired clothing to the mall, celebrating sporting culture through a modern lens.

Families will be delighted to discover Kids Around in Mall of Africa, offering designer fashion for children from newborn to 16 years, from brands such as Hugo, Karl Largerfeld, Boss, DKNY, Michael Kors and Jacobs & Billy Blush. Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts are also in for a treat with The North Face that has just opened one of only two official stores in South Africa.

Diadora adds its unmistakable Italian sporting heritage to the mix, offering a refined selection of lifestyle and performance apparel and footwear, that blends athletic credibility with everyday wearability, appealing to shoppers who appreciate design, comfort and movement in equal measure. Together, these openings deepen the mall’s lifestyle offering and broaden the choices available to diverse shopper groups.

Adding a flavour-led touch, Pantry by Marble has opened its first ever pop-up, serving elevated grab-and-go snacks, sweet and savoury treats and coffee for shoppers on the move. The pop up also includes fresh finds, Pantry favourites, and exclusive treats.

“Mall of Africa continues to evolve alongside the people who shop here,” says Yasmeen Lorgat, general manager of Mall of Africa. “These new openings reflect a strategic mix of global names, local talent and fresh concepts, all chosen to create moments of discovery and connection. We are committed to continually reimagining the retail experience, ensuring every visit offers something new,” she added.

