    Mall of Africa launches Hair-itage campaign for Heritage Month

    This Heritage Month, Mall of Africa in partnership with Creme of Nature, presents Hair-itage, a celebration of individuality and culture through hair. From 10 - 20 September, Sook Mall of Africa will transform into a vibrant pop-up salon where shoppers can explore the powerful role hair plays in identity, style, and self-expression.
    11 Sep 2025
    The activation will feature Creme of Nature’s signature “Rooted in Radiance” themed style experience. Shoppers who purchase any two Creme of Nature products can enjoy complimentary aftercare and styling sessions with professional stylists. Alongside this, visitors can also attend hair masterclasses (Saturday 13 September, 12 midday) and a masterclass and panel discussion on hair and heritage (Saturday 20 September, 12 midday), all at the activation. Bookings are essential, with more information available at the Sook x Creme of Nature pop-up store.

    “Hair has always been more than beauty – it’s memory, identity, and culture. It tells our stories, connects us to our roots, and gives us the freedom to express who we are,” says Zandi Zinganto, brand manager at Creme of Nature. “With the Hair-itage campaign, Creme of Nature is proud to celebrate every texture and style, giving shoppers the chance to explore, express, and embrace their heritage through hair.”

    “Mall of Africa is well known for our unparalleled array of hair, beauty and grooming stores, and we’re excited to extend this offering even further this Heritage month” says Yasmeen Lorgat, General Manager at Mall of Africa. “By collaborating with Creme of Nature for this activation, we’re offering an immersive experience that celebrates heritage, identity and style, while reinforcing the mall as the go-to centre for cutting-edge hair innovation and professional expertise,” she added.

    As part of the Hair-itage activation, unique offers are also available at Barber Lou, Hair City, Sorbet Dry Bar and Splush at Mall of Africa during the promotional period.

    Mall of Africa invites all shoppers to celebrate their Hair-itage this September by visiting Sook from 10 – 20 September, open daily from 9am – 8pm.

    For regular updates, follow the mall on social media at https://www.instagram.com/_themallofafrica/ or visit the mall’s website: https://mallofafrica.co.za/.

