Makro launches a fresh way to taste premium liquors with The Bar Code

Makro is introducing a premium liquor tasting experience directly into its stores with the launch of The Bar Code by Makro, a bespoke roaming event designed to connect customers with the breadth of wine, spirits, and beer available at Makro.

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Rolling out quarterly across selected Makro stores, The Bar Code by Makro blends discovery, education, and social connection into a relaxed, engaging in-store experience.

Customers will have the opportunity to engage directly with liquor vendors through guided tastings and curated product showcases, encouraging exploration of both new favourites and classic choices.

Customers can expect a lively, social setting with expert-led tastings, product insights, and the chance to discover quality offerings across Makro’s extensive liquor range. The experience also creates space for customers to explore Makro’s private label liquor selection, which delivers strong quality, affordability and value across its portfolio.

The inaugural The Bar code by Makro event will take place at Makro Riversands in Midrand on 28 March 2026, with doors open from 10:00 to 14:00. The launch event promises a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere centered around flavour, connection, and discovery.

“The Bar Code by Makro is about more than tastings. It is about creating meaningful, memorable moments for our customers,” says Langa Khanyile, Retail Marketing Executive at Massmart. “The experience allows us to showcase the depth and quality of our liquor range while connecting customers with the people and craftsmanship behind the products. It strengthens Makro Liquor’s position as a destination for both accessible and premium liquor experiences.”

The Bar Code by Makro will continue to roll out quarterly across selected Makro stores across various regions in South Africa.