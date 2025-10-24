South Africa
Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Beautiful by Drew Barrymore debuts in SA

    Beautiful by Drew Barrymore has officially launched in South Africa and will be available at Makro stores.
    24 Oct 2025
    24 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Beautiful by Drew Barrymore’s collection of small kitchen appliances combines functional performance with a chic and stylish design aesthetic.

    Founded by actress, producer, and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore, the collection is celebrated for its premium quality, elegant design, and soft pastel tones — proving that kitchen essentials can be both stylish and functional.

    Commenting on the launch, Makro’s electronics and appliances buyer Abbey Sathiasilen said: “We’re thrilled to introduce Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection to South Africa. The product range which includes an elegant assortment of air fryers, kettles, blenders, toasters, and stand mixers reflects our commitment to bringing customers high-quality products that are both beautiful and built to perform.”

    The South African launch underscores how customers benefit from the world’s largest retailer’s global sourcing capabilities — giving shoppers exclusive access to world-class home and lifestyle products.

    Beautiful by Drew Barrymore collection will be available in Makro stores from 15 November 2025.

