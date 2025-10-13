Makro and Game reveal Mzansi’s top toys

Makro and Game recently announced the winners of their annual Top Rated by Kids Toys campaign. The reveal event held in Johannesburg was a celebration of the toys that truly capture the imagination, creativity, and excitement of children across Mzansi.

Image supplied

Top Rated by Kids has grown into an annual tradition, reinforcing both brands’ leadership in the toy category while celebrating the joy of play and helping families make holiday toy shopping easier.

Each year, a panel of over 500 young judges aged 6 to 12 are invited to test and score hundreds of toys across key categories such as educational toys, dolls and action figures, outdoor fun, games and puzzles to unearth the best of the best amongst them.

Langa Khanyile, marketing executive at Massmart says, “Kids know best when it comes to play. The Top Rated by Kids campaign gives South Africans a genuine insight into what truly excites children today, ensuring their voices are heard and directly influence toy selections in stores nationwide. Now in its fourth year, Top Rated by Kids reflects our ongoing commitment to helping customers make more informed choices during the holiday season, all rooted in our passion for creating joyful shopping experiences for families.”

The results of the toy testing directly shape Makro and Game’s Annual Festive Toy Catalogue, with the top-rated toys earning a place on both brands must-have toys list for the festive season.

Furthermore, in line with their purpose to save customers money so they can live better - all toys that participated in Top Rated by Kids campaign will all retail under R599.

This year's top 10 Makro and Game Top Rated by Kids toys are:

Gel shot blaster

Disney Stitch Radio Control Surfer

I-Play Glowing Super Track

X-Shot Pro Series Fury

Squishmallows

Double Bubble Snapshot Camera

Lego F1 Racer Ferrari

Mr Beast Lab Swarms

Abacus Pixicade Mobile Game Maker

Sticki Rolls Sticki Book



“From the outcomes of the campaign this year we’re seeing strong excitement around branded and licensed toys, showing just how closely children in South Africa are engaging with popular culture. From movie tie-ins like Lilo & Stitch to evergreen favourites such as Hot Wheels, Barbie, Rainbocorns, Pets Alive and Spiderman, kids are clearly following the stories and characters they love across screens and into playtime. For younger children, Paw Patrol, Bluey and Gabby’s Dollhouse continue to be top picks thanks to their presence on TV and YouTube,” adds Khanyile.

Classics like Lego also remain the leader in construction play, with new sets like the F1 Racers and Botanicals ranges retaining kids’ preference.

There is also a strong appetite for outdoor and active play — Gel Shot Guns, X-Shot Blasters and Bubble Guns are must-haves this season.

Educational and creative toys, including puzzles, books, arts and crafts, remain an important part of how families encourage learning through play.

Customers can discover the Top Rated by Kids winners in all Makro and Game stores nationwide.