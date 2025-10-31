Walmart's first Johannesburg store location revealed

Johannesburg shoppers will soon have a new retail destination, with Walmart confirming Clearwater Mall as the location of its first South African store.

The first Walmart Store in South Africa will be launched in Clearwater Mall. (Image supplied)

Everyday value

The store will deliver Walmart's "every day low prices" philosophy to residents of Johannesburg's western suburbs.

The philosophy aims that Walmart customers can shop on their own schedule with consistently low prices on the products they're looking for without having to wait for short-term promotions or worrying about constantly fluctuating prices.

The objective is to ensure that whenever customers do their weekly shopping with Walmart, they always save money.

Streamlined design

The store will incorporate a customer centric design that is characterised by bright lighting, spacious aisles, and efficient checkout, which is supported by helpful service.

The product offering comprises fresh and frozen food, groceries and consumables, as well as health and beauty,apparel and baby, sports and outdoor, homeware, electronics, toys and seasonal departments.

Local and global products

The store's product offering is largely sourced from local suppliers, Walmart is said to include a selection of global brands.

Among these is Drew Barrymore's kitchenware range, Beautiful. The range includes an assortment of air fryers, kettles, blenders, toasters, and stand mixers.

Merchandise vice president Mark Scott noted that introducing international brands aims to diversify the shopping experience. Shoppers can also expect global confectionery brands such as Reese’s, Nerds, and Mike & Ike in the sweets aisle.

First Walmart store manager in SA

The Walmart Clearwater store will employ more than 80 associates. Leading this team will be store manager Onicca Mothapo, a seasoned retail professional with 20 years of experience.

Under her leadership, the branch will also partner with Africa Food for Thought. "Through this initiative, our store will be supporting eight early childhood development centres in the broader community, starting with donations of appliances, catering equipment and multi-purpose furniture." said Mothapo.

Store location and opening date

The Walmart Clearwater Store is located in Clearwater Mall, Hendrik Potgieter Rd, Christiaan de Wet Rd, Strubens Valley, Roodepoort.

The exact opening date for the Walmart Clearwater store will be announced in the coming weeks.