South Africa
Retail Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Rainbow ChickenBizcommunity.comStilesCatchwordsOnPoint PRBataLGScan DisplayM&C Saatchi AbelTLC Worldwide AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Walmart's first Johannesburg store location revealed

    Johannesburg shoppers will soon have a new retail destination, with Walmart confirming Clearwater Mall as the location of its first South African store.
    31 Oct 2025
    31 Oct 2025
    The first Walmart Store in South Africa will be launched in Clearwater Mall. (Image supplied)
    The first Walmart Store in South Africa will be launched in Clearwater Mall. (Image supplied)

    Everyday value

    The store will deliver Walmart's "every day low prices" philosophy to residents of Johannesburg's western suburbs.

    The philosophy aims that Walmart customers can shop on their own schedule with consistently low prices on the products they're looking for without having to wait for short-term promotions or worrying about constantly fluctuating prices.

    The objective is to ensure that whenever customers do their weekly shopping with Walmart, they always save money.

    Streamlined design

    The store will incorporate a customer centric design that is characterised by bright lighting, spacious aisles, and efficient checkout, which is supported by helpful service.

    The product offering comprises fresh and frozen food, groceries and consumables, as well as health and beauty,apparel and baby, sports and outdoor, homeware, electronics, toys and seasonal departments.

    Local and global products

    The store's product offering is largely sourced from local suppliers, Walmart is said to include a selection of global brands.

    Among these is Drew Barrymore's kitchenware range, Beautiful. The range includes an assortment of air fryers, kettles, blenders, toasters, and stand mixers.

    Merchandise vice president Mark Scott noted that introducing international brands aims to diversify the shopping experience. Shoppers can also expect global confectionery brands such as Reese’s, Nerds, and Mike & Ike in the sweets aisle.

    First Walmart store manager in SA

    The Walmart Clearwater store will employ more than 80 associates. Leading this team will be store manager Onicca Mothapo, a seasoned retail professional with 20 years of experience.

    Under her leadership, the branch will also partner with Africa Food for Thought. "Through this initiative, our store will be supporting eight early childhood development centres in the broader community, starting with donations of appliances, catering equipment and multi-purpose furniture." said Mothapo.

    Store location and opening date

    The Walmart Clearwater Store is located in Clearwater Mall, Hendrik Potgieter Rd, Christiaan de Wet Rd, Strubens Valley, Roodepoort.

    The exact opening date for the Walmart Clearwater store will be announced in the coming weeks.

    Read more: Massmart, FMCG, retail store, Walmart, Clearwater Mall
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz