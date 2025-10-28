South Africa
    Clearwater Mall unveils sign language interpreting service

    Clearwater Mall is making shopping easier for the Deaf community with the launch of an on-demand sign language interpreting service.
    28 Oct 2025
    28 Oct 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    In partnership with Convo South Africa, the popular West Rand centre now offers instant access to qualified South African Sign Language interpreters by scanning QR codes conveniently located at information points and customer service desks throughout the mall.

    The service launches following research that revealed a significant Deaf community in the area.

    Shoppers simply scan a QR code to connect via video call with an interpreter, making communication quick and simple.

    “We’re here to serve our whole community, and that means responding by taking action when we can do better,” says Prianka Singh Rodgers, marketing manager at Clearwater Mall.

    “Convo means that we are removing a communication barrier.”

    The best part? No downloads, no registration, and no cost to customers. Just scan, connect and chat. The service works across phones, tablets and laptops, and supports SASL alongside English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu and Sesotho.

    Chelsea Williamson, general manager at Convo South Africa, is pleased to see more shopping centres embracing accessible communication.

    “Clearwater Mall understands that accessibility isn’t a nice-to-have feature. When Deaf customers can communicate freely with staff, everyone benefits.”

    Convo South Africa is a Deaf-owned and Deaf-led company that launched in 2022. The team received recognition at the Pan South African Language Board’s Multilingualism Awards in the Technology and Business category.

    With approximately four million South Africans who are Deaf or hard-of-hearing, the service addresses a real need in the retail space. Mall staff have been trained on the technology to ensure a smooth experience from day one.

