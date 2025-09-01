@home brings luxury Italian homeware brand Casa Bugatti to SA

@home, South Africa’s premier destination for stylish homeware, launches the exclusive debut of Casa Bugatti, to the local market.

Image supplied

This collaboration brings a curated collection of premium appliances that redefine modern living, blending timeless Italian craftsmanship with innovative technology, now available to discerning South African consumers.

Where Italian design meets daily rituals

South Africa’s design-savvy consumers have long sought homeware that transcends mere utility, craving pieces that marry form and function with emotional resonance. Yet, the market has lacked a brand that seamlessly integrates Italian design mastery with everyday performance, until now.

Casa Bugatti fills this gap by offering products that are as much conversation starters as they are kitchen essentials.

From precision-engineered kettles to sculptural blenders, each piece is a testament to the brand’s philosophy: “Beauty without performance is decoration; performance without beauty is just machinery.”

@home recognised this opportunity and is thrilled to bridge the gap by making Bugatti’s iconic appliances accessible locally.

“We’re always looking for brands that elevate the way South Africans live,” says Chris Swart, managing director at @home.

“Bugatti’s fusion of striking design and intelligent performance aligns perfectly with our mission to bring world-class homeware to our guests.”

A partnership rooted in shared values

Bugatti’s exclusive launch with @home is a natural alliance. Both brands celebrate the art of designed living, where every detail matters.

@home’s commitment to stylish, high-quality homeware aligns perfectly with Bugatti’s vision of elevating daily rituals into moments of joy and inspiration.

“We partner with those who share our passion for design, quality, and experience,” says Mr. Bugatti.

“@home’s retail environment and discerning clientele provide the ideal stage for our South African debut.”

This collaboration ensures accessibility without compromise. South African consumers can now experience Bugatti’s craftsmanship firsthand in @home’s beautifully crafted stores, bringing Italian design excellence into their homes with ease.

A vision for the future

Bugatti’s entry into South Africa marks a strategic milestone in its global expansion, reinforcing the brand’s presence in the Southern Hemisphere.

“South Africa is a market ready for beauty with purpose,” notes Mr. Bugatti.

“We’re here to inspire, to elevate, and to become part of the stories South Africans create in their homes.”

“We don’t just sell products; we curate lifestyles,” adds Swart.

“Bugatti’s arrival through @home means our guests can trust they’re getting authentic Italian excellence, backed by our unparalleled service.”