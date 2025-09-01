South Africa
Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Nicci's Summer collection brings Italian elegance to SA

    With the highly anticipated debut of Nicci’s Summer Collection on 3 September 2025, the brand is inviting women across South Africa to embrace a season defined by sun, soul, and style. The new range will be available in all 19 Nicci stores nationwide as well as online.
    1 Sep 2025
    1 Sep 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The new range will be available in all 19 Nicci stores nationwide as well as online.

    This season, Nicci is championing the beauty of slow living. Moving away from the relentless hustle of everyday life, the brand is offering women the chance to step back and embrace comfort without sacrificing elegance.

    The Summer Collection introduces light, breathable fabrics with a focus on premium Italian linen—designed for warm days and endless summer nights.

    Inspired by Italy, designed for ease

    Drawing inspiration from Italian architecture and landscapes, the collection celebrates a rich earthy palette: ochre hues, sage, sienna, timeless neutrals of black, white, and stone, and Pantone’s Colour of the Year: Mocha Mousse.

    This grounding colour story captures the essence of relaxed sophistication.

    Created for the woman who moves with intention yet craves a life of ease, the range features fluid tailoring, relaxed fits, and versatile silhouettes that transition seamlessly from unhurried mornings to golden hour gatherings.

    To mark the launch, Nicci is rewarding its customers with a limited-edition signature gift bag available when spending R1,999 or more in-store and online (redeemable online with the code SUMMER25), the bag includes a carefully curated selection from Nicci’s partners and sponsors.

    For Nicci, this launch is about more than clothing; it’s about creating a feeling of freedom, timeless style, and self-expression.

    The Summer Collection pays tribute to the women who wear Nicci: the change-makers, nurturers, and creators of culture who embody strength, beauty, and authenticity.

