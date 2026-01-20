After matric: Tegs calls on South Africa to build an education system that works for the economy

The Edcation + Graduates Summit (Tegs) congratulates the Class of 2025 on reaching the end of their primary and secondary schooling journey, recognising the commitment of learners and the collective efforts of parents, teachers and the Department of Basic Education who have supported them over the past twelve years.

Tegs also welcomes the 88% national matric pass rate, acknowledging it as a milestone for South Africa’s education system. At the same time, the results present an opportunity to ask a more urgent and forward-looking question: what should come after matric, what should twelve years of schooling ultimately deliver for young South Africans and the economy?

From this perspective, Tegs proposes reframing matric results not only as an outcome to be celebrated, but as an indicator of education quality across the entire schooling journey from first grade through to matric. This includes how effectively the system delivers accessible, relevant learning over twelve years and whether it equips young people to contribute meaningfully to the economy – with or without matric papers – rather than merely signalling progression to the next stage of life.

According to the founder of Tegs, Bogosi Motshegwa, South Africa’s education challenge goes beyond pass rates: “We need an education system that does more than move learners from one level to the next. The real measure of success should be whether young people leave school with the skills, thinking and confidence to work, study further or pursue entrepreneurship in a meaningful way,” Motshegwa said.

Launched in December 2025, Tegs positioned itself as a national, solution-led platform bringing together evidence, lived experience, and cross-sector collaboration to better understand and address persistent challenges such as early-grade reading literacy, school dropouts, youth unemployment, and the growing gap between graduate output and the skills demanded by the economy.

“We launched Tegs to create a space for honest engagement, diagnosis and practical solutions,” Motshegwa added. “To rethink what it would take to build an education system that not only matters, but works – for the majority of young people and for South Africa’s economic future."

While matric remains a significant milestone, Tegs urges that the results also highlight the urgency of strengthening the full schooling journey and the pathways that follow. This includes ensuring that young people are supported to transition into further education, skills development, or meaningful economic opportunities that enable both individual and national growth.

In 2026, Tegs will convene stakeholders in two phases:

Tegs Workshop, taking place in April 2026, and the



Tegs Summit, taking place in September 2026.

Together, these engagements aim to move stakeholders from shared challenges to insights and actionable solutions. Tegs invites participation from education and work-readiness stakeholders across government, the private sector, civil society, NGOs, and the broader education community including learners, parents and school governing bodies.



