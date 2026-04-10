Women In Sports Africa is rewriting the rules for African sports media

Women In Sports Africa (Wisa), a women's magazine that is gradually reinventing how the tales of women in sport are told and experienced, is spearheading a subtle but significant change in African sports media.

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Now more than 20 episodes in, the show, which airs every Sunday on SABC 2 at 9am, is marking a significant milestone. Since its launch in August 2025, Wisa has built a growing and engaged audience, while carving out a unique space in the continent’s sports media landscape.

Moving beyond the scoreboard

At its core, Wisa is not just about sport, it's about people. The show spotlights women across the entire sports ecosystem, from athletes to professionals working behind the scenes, including lawyers, doctors, PR practitioners and accountants.

By focusing on personal journeys rather than just performance, Wisa brings forward stories that are often overlooked — stories of resilience, ambition, and identity that rarely make mainstream headlines.

This human-centred approach has become one of the show’s defining strengths, offering audiences a more holistic and relatable view of what it means to be a woman in sport.

Building a platform for representation

For creator and executive producer Christophe Bongo, the vision has always extended beyond traditional broadcasting.

“When we launched Wisa, the goal wasn’t just to create a show, but to build a space where women across the entire sports ecosystem could be seen and heard,” he explains.

Drawing from his experience in women’s football on the continent, including work linked to Fifa, Bongo emphasises the importance of amplifying voices that have historically been underrepresented.

That philosophy is reflected in every episode — conversations that are honest, nuanced and grounded in lived experience.

A growing audience and cultural relevance

As global conversations around inclusion and representation continue to evolve, Wisa is increasingly resonating with audiences seeking more authentic and diverse narratives.

The show’s steady growth in viewership and engagement highlights a broader shift in content consumption — one where audiences are drawn to storytelling that feels real, relevant and reflective of their world.

With new episodes airing weekly and a growing library available on digital platforms, Wisa is extending its reach beyond traditional broadcast, building a community that engages with the content on its own terms.

Shaping the future of sports media

Wisa’s success signals a broader opportunity within African media: the demand for storytelling that goes beyond results and recognises the full spectrum of experiences within sport.

By creating a platform that centres women’s voices, the show is not only filling a gap, it is helping reshape the narrative around sport itself.

As it celebrates this milestone, Wisa stands as a reminder that meaningful change in media often starts quietly, with consistent storytelling, authentic voices, and a commitment to reflecting realities that have long gone unseen.