Thinkerneur unlocks the Cannes Lions Gold and Grand Prix winning code

The SDG category moves beyond ‘Purpose for Purpose’s Sake’ to exponential sustainable impact.

Bogosi Motshegwa, founder and chief executive for sustainable impact at Thinkerneur, is set to demystify the rigorous standards of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Following his tenure as a judge for the prestigious Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) category at the 2026 festival, Motshegwa is launching a series of exclusive insights and recommendations sessions designed to elevate South African work to Gold and Grand Prix standards.

Having judged nearly 200 case study entries, Motshegwa witnessed the critical gap between 'purpose-led' marketing and genuine, systemic transformation. His insights draw from a combination of his on-site jury experience and his proprietary methodology at Thinkerneur Sustainable Impact, which champions EPR (exponential positive results).

"Cannes Lions 2026 reinforced that the most crucial ingredient missing in our efforts to eradicate systemic challenges is creativity," says Motshegwa. "But not creativity for the sake of awareness or fame. We are talking about intentional, deliberate creativity that solves problems beyond the campaign lifecycle. My sessions aim to move brands away from 'purpose for purpose’s sake' and toward work that actually shifts the needle."

Moving beyond the 'greenwashing' trap

The sessions will address the common pitfalls that disqualify high-potential entries from metal contention, and the failure to provide macroeconomic proof of impact. Motshegwa’s breakdown offers a candid look at the criteria used by the SDG jury, specifically focusing on:

The EPR Framework: Why sustainable impact rejects PR awareness as a primary result.

Why sustainable impact rejects PR awareness as a primary result. Systemic Intervention: How to prove your work outlives the agency's involvement.

How to prove your work outlives the agency's involvement. Data Integrity: Why impressions and vanity metrics fail to impress modern, data-literate juries.

Why impressions and vanity metrics fail to impress modern, data-literate juries. The Creativity Gap: How to solve associative problems (e.g., addressing hunger to solve poor education) rather than just treating symptoms.

"A shortlist in the Cannes Lions SDG category is as good as a metal, because this isn't an easy category to win," Motshegwa adds. "It asks a lot from each entry – and it should. I am sharing these insights because I want to see more South African professionals tackling our country's very serious issues with the same level of global-standard rigour."

Exclusive insights sessions

Professionals in corporate brand, social impact, ESG, and agency strategy are invited to sign up for these upcoming sessions. These presentations will provide the necessary toolkit for professionals to better prepare for future Cannes Lions entries – and, more significantly, to improve the effectiveness of their day-to-day work.

Sign up for the session here: https://forms.gle/Paqy9wwprAvWVP357.







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