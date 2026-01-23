Prominent Roofing drives R1.74m in revenue through data-driven Google Ads strategy

Cape Marketing Agency demonstrates how performance-led Google Ads management delivers measurable business growth.

Prominent Roofing, a well-established roofing and waterproofing specialist operating in both Gauteng and Cape Town, has achieved significant revenue growth through a structured and performance-driven Google Ads strategy implemented by Cape Marketing Agency.

Over the last 12 months (January 2025 – January 2026), Prominent Roofing generated R1,744,755.66 in turnover directly attributable to Google Ads, from a total ad spend of R85,763.96. The campaign focused on high-intent search traffic, lead quality optimisation, and continuous performance refinement, resulting in consistent and measurable commercial outcomes.

Campaign overview (Jan 2025 – Jan 2026)

The primary objective of the campaign was to create a predictable digital lead-generation channel that converts into real revenue, not just website traffic.

Cape Marketing Agency designed and managed a Google Ads strategy centred around:

High-intent roofing and waterproofing search terms



Geographic targeting aligned to Prominent Roofing’s operational areas



Ongoing bid, keyword, and conversion optimisation



Lead tracking and sales performance alignment

This ensured that ad spend was directly linked to qualified enquiries and closed deals.

Key performance metrics

The results over the 12-month period are as follows:

Total ad spend: R85,763.96



R85,763.96 New leads generated: 73



73 Leads converted into sales: 24



24 Sales strike rate: 32.88%



32.88% Total turnover generated: R1,744,755.66



R1,744,755.66 Average deal value: R72,698.15



R72,698.15 Return on ad spend (ROAS): 95.08x

These figures highlight the importance of focusing on lead quality and conversion efficiency, rather than volume alone.

Why the strategy worked

Several factors contributed to the campaign’s success:

High-intent keyword targeting Ads were focused on users actively searching for roofing and waterproofing services, rather than broad awareness keywords. Conversion-focused optimisation Campaign decisions were driven by lead quality and sales outcomes, not just cost-per-click. Continuous performance refinement Ongoing optimisation ensured underperforming keywords were removed and budgets were allocated to top-performing segments. Alignment between marketing and sales Tracking from enquiry to closed deal allowed for accurate performance measurement and informed decision-making.

About Prominent Roofing

Prominent Roofing provides professional waterproofing, roof maintenance and roof painting services across Gauteng and Cape Town, with a focus on quality workmanship and long-lasting results. Website: https://prominentroofing.co.za.

About Cape Marketing Agency

Cape Marketing Agency helps businesses grow through strategic website design, Google Ads management and SEO. Website: https://capemarketingagency.co.za.

Conclusion

This 12-month performance snapshot reinforces that Google Ads, when professionally managed and strategically aligned to sales outcomes, can be a highly profitable growth channel. Prominent Roofing’s results demonstrate the commercial value of disciplined PPC execution and data-led optimisation, particularly in competitive service-based industries.

Cape Marketing Agency continues to support businesses that require accountability, transparency, and revenue-focused digital marketing execution.



