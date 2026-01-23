South Africa
    Prominent Roofing drives R1.74m in revenue through data-driven Google Ads strategy

    Cape Marketing Agency demonstrates how performance-led Google Ads management delivers measurable business growth.
    Issued by Cape Marketing Agency
    23 Jan 2026
    23 Jan 2026
    Prominent Roofing drives R1.74m in revenue through data-driven Google Ads strategy

    Prominent Roofing, a well-established roofing and waterproofing specialist operating in both Gauteng and Cape Town, has achieved significant revenue growth through a structured and performance-driven Google Ads strategy implemented by Cape Marketing Agency.

    Over the last 12 months (January 2025 – January 2026), Prominent Roofing generated R1,744,755.66 in turnover directly attributable to Google Ads, from a total ad spend of R85,763.96. The campaign focused on high-intent search traffic, lead quality optimisation, and continuous performance refinement, resulting in consistent and measurable commercial outcomes.

    Campaign overview (Jan 2025 – Jan 2026)

    The primary objective of the campaign was to create a predictable digital lead-generation channel that converts into real revenue, not just website traffic.

    Cape Marketing Agency designed and managed a Google Ads strategy centred around:

    • High-intent roofing and waterproofing search terms
    • Geographic targeting aligned to Prominent Roofing’s operational areas
    • Ongoing bid, keyword, and conversion optimisation
    • Lead tracking and sales performance alignment

    This ensured that ad spend was directly linked to qualified enquiries and closed deals.

    Key performance metrics

    The results over the 12-month period are as follows:

    • Total ad spend: R85,763.96
    • New leads generated: 73
    • Leads converted into sales: 24
    • Sales strike rate: 32.88%
    • Total turnover generated: R1,744,755.66
    • Average deal value: R72,698.15
    • Return on ad spend (ROAS): 95.08x

    These figures highlight the importance of focusing on lead quality and conversion efficiency, rather than volume alone.

    Why the strategy worked

    Several factors contributed to the campaign’s success:

    1. High-intent keyword targeting

      2. Ads were focused on users actively searching for roofing and waterproofing services, rather than broad awareness keywords.

    2. Conversion-focused optimisation

      3. Campaign decisions were driven by lead quality and sales outcomes, not just cost-per-click.

    3. Continuous performance refinement

      4. Ongoing optimisation ensured underperforming keywords were removed and budgets were allocated to top-performing segments.

    4. Alignment between marketing and sales

      5. Tracking from enquiry to closed deal allowed for accurate performance measurement and informed decision-making.

    About Prominent Roofing

    Prominent Roofing provides professional waterproofing, roof maintenance and roof painting services across Gauteng and Cape Town, with a focus on quality workmanship and long-lasting results. Website: https://prominentroofing.co.za.

    About Cape Marketing Agency

    Cape Marketing Agency helps businesses grow through strategic website design, Google Ads management and SEO. Website: https://capemarketingagency.co.za.

    Conclusion

    This 12-month performance snapshot reinforces that Google Ads, when professionally managed and strategically aligned to sales outcomes, can be a highly profitable growth channel. Prominent Roofing’s results demonstrate the commercial value of disciplined PPC execution and data-led optimisation, particularly in competitive service-based industries.

    Cape Marketing Agency continues to support businesses that require accountability, transparency, and revenue-focused digital marketing execution.

    Cape Marketing Agency
    Cape Marketing Agency is a premier digital marketing agency based in Cape Town, dedicated to assisting companies in elevating their brand presence and achieving their digital marketing and advertising goals.
