Prominent Roofing drives R1.74m in revenue through data-driven Google Ads strategy
Prominent Roofing, a well-established roofing and waterproofing specialist operating in both Gauteng and Cape Town, has achieved significant revenue growth through a structured and performance-driven Google Ads strategy implemented by Cape Marketing Agency.
Over the last 12 months (January 2025 – January 2026), Prominent Roofing generated R1,744,755.66 in turnover directly attributable to Google Ads, from a total ad spend of R85,763.96. The campaign focused on high-intent search traffic, lead quality optimisation, and continuous performance refinement, resulting in consistent and measurable commercial outcomes.
Campaign overview (Jan 2025 – Jan 2026)
The primary objective of the campaign was to create a predictable digital lead-generation channel that converts into real revenue, not just website traffic.
Cape Marketing Agency designed and managed a Google Ads strategy centred around:
- High-intent roofing and waterproofing search terms
- Geographic targeting aligned to Prominent Roofing’s operational areas
- Ongoing bid, keyword, and conversion optimisation
- Lead tracking and sales performance alignment
This ensured that ad spend was directly linked to qualified enquiries and closed deals.
Key performance metrics
The results over the 12-month period are as follows:
- Total ad spend: R85,763.96
- New leads generated: 73
- Leads converted into sales: 24
- Sales strike rate: 32.88%
- Total turnover generated: R1,744,755.66
- Average deal value: R72,698.15
- Return on ad spend (ROAS): 95.08x
These figures highlight the importance of focusing on lead quality and conversion efficiency, rather than volume alone.
Why the strategy worked
Several factors contributed to the campaign’s success:
- High-intent keyword targeting
Ads were focused on users actively searching for roofing and waterproofing services, rather than broad awareness keywords.
- Conversion-focused optimisation
Campaign decisions were driven by lead quality and sales outcomes, not just cost-per-click.
- Continuous performance refinement
Ongoing optimisation ensured underperforming keywords were removed and budgets were allocated to top-performing segments.
- Alignment between marketing and sales
Tracking from enquiry to closed deal allowed for accurate performance measurement and informed decision-making.
About Prominent Roofing
Prominent Roofing provides professional waterproofing, roof maintenance and roof painting services across Gauteng and Cape Town, with a focus on quality workmanship and long-lasting results. Website: https://prominentroofing.co.za.
About Cape Marketing Agency
Cape Marketing Agency helps businesses grow through strategic website design, Google Ads management and SEO. Website: https://capemarketingagency.co.za.
Conclusion
This 12-month performance snapshot reinforces that Google Ads, when professionally managed and strategically aligned to sales outcomes, can be a highly profitable growth channel. Prominent Roofing’s results demonstrate the commercial value of disciplined PPC execution and data-led optimisation, particularly in competitive service-based industries.
Cape Marketing Agency continues to support businesses that require accountability, transparency, and revenue-focused digital marketing execution.
