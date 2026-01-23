South Africa
Marketing & Media Media Freedom
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MakeReignMediaHeads 360Domains.co.zaIncubetaBrave GroupKantarClockworkHoward AudioWe Do DigitalDMASAMotherland OMNiOgilvy South AfricaPublicis Groupe AfricaJockey South AfricaBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Journalists’ sentencing in Tunisia seen as retaliation, claims family

    A Tunisian court on Thursday convicted and sentenced two prominent journalists to three and a half years in prison on tax evasion charges, which a family member said was retaliation for their reporting.
    23 Jan 2026
    23 Jan 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The two journalists, Bohran Bssaies and Mourad Zghidi, worked for local radio IFM and have been imprisoned since 2024, first under an eight-month sentence after being convicted of spreading false news and insulting the president then under pre-trial detention for the tax case.

    President Kais Saied has rejected accusations that he is restricting press freedom.

    Maryem Zghidi, Zghidi's sister, said the family was "shocked" by Thursday's sentence, describing the charges as baseless and retaliatory for his independent journalism.

    "The ruling is an attack on the press and freedom of expression”, she told Reuters. “They want to silence Mourad’s voice, but we will not remain quiet.”

    The families of the journalists are expected to appeal.

    Critics say the government has cracked down on dissent including opposition leaders, journalists, and civil society activists since Saied began ruling by decree in 2021.

    Read more: journalist, Tunisia, arrested
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz