Journalists’ sentencing in Tunisia seen as retaliation, claims family

A Tunisian court on Thursday convicted and sentenced two prominent journalists to three and a half years in prison on tax evasion charges, which a family member said was retaliation for their reporting.

The two journalists, Bohran Bssaies and Mourad Zghidi, worked for local radio IFM and have been imprisoned since 2024, first under an eight-month sentence after being convicted of spreading false news and insulting the president then under pre-trial detention for the tax case.

President Kais Saied has rejected accusations that he is restricting press freedom.

Maryem Zghidi, Zghidi's sister, said the family was "shocked" by Thursday's sentence, describing the charges as baseless and retaliatory for his independent journalism.

"The ruling is an attack on the press and freedom of expression”, she told Reuters. “They want to silence Mourad’s voice, but we will not remain quiet.”

The families of the journalists are expected to appeal.

Critics say the government has cracked down on dissent including opposition leaders, journalists, and civil society activists since Saied began ruling by decree in 2021.