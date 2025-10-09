Absolute Ablution’s rebranding delivers 75 quality leads in just 2 months with Cape Marketing Agency

Cape Marketing Agency drives measurable growth for Absolute Ablution through strategic website design and Google Ads services.

Absolute Ablution, a trusted name in mobile ablution manufacturing in South Africa, achieved 75 high-quality leads in just two months following a complete brand and website overhaul by Cape Marketing Agency.

Through a strategic rebrand and targeted Google Ads campaign, Absolute Ablution’s online presence was transformed into a consistent lead-generation machine.

Between August and September 2025, the company invested R12,902.32 in Google Ads, generating 75 qualified leads at an average cost per lead of only R172.03. This demonstrates the measurable impact of combining user-focused website design with data-driven ad strategy.

The challenge

Before partnering with Cape Marketing Agency, Absolute Ablution’s online identity and website did not reflect their market leadership in mobile ablution solutions. Their digital presence lacked the professionalism and clarity needed to attract high-value clients.

The solution

Cape Marketing Agency partnered with Absolute Ablution in April 2025 to modernise their branding, logo, and website , and to scale their digital lead generation. The team implemented:

The results

“Through strategic landing page design, precise keyword targeting, and performance tracking, we are able to deliver leads that directly translate into high-value sales for our clients,” says Brend Badenhorst , founder of Cape Marketing Agency.

Google Ads Campaign result:

Total spend : R12,902.32



: R12,902.32 Total leads generated : 75



: 75 Cost per lead : R172.03

These results clearly show how performance-driven digital marketing can transform growth potential for South African manufacturers.

How we transformed Absolute Ablution’s brand identity:

About Absolute Ablution

Absolute Ablution is a leading manufacturer of mobile ablution solutions in South Africa, specialising in mobile toilets, mobile showers, and other custom-built mobile units.

Website: https://absoluteablutions.co.za/

About Cape Marketing Agency

Cape Marketing Agency helps businesses grow through strategic website design, Google Ads management and SEO.

Website: https://capemarketingagency.co.za

Conclusion

This success story proves that when branding, design, and advertising align, growth follows. With the right website, marketing strategy, and Google Ads campaign, businesses can achieve measurable and scalable growth online.



