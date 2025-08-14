South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Cape Marketing AgencyKena OutdoorPrimedia BroadcastingKantarIMC ConferenceM&C Saatchi AbelTopco MediaAfdaBroad MediaBrandfundiKLAAfriGISMultiChoiceGoogleSafreaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Prominent Roofing achieves 2,622% return on Google Ads investment with Cape Marketing Agency

    Cape Marketing Agency delivers measurable results for Prominent Roofing through Google Ads PPC.
    Issued by Cape Marketing Agency
    14 Aug 2025
    14 Aug 2025
    Prominent Roofing achieves 2,622% return on Google Ads investment with Cape Marketing Agency

    Prominent Roofing has achieved an impressive 2,622% Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) in just six months, thanks to a highly targeted Google Ads strategy implemented by Cape Marketing Agency. The campaign, running from January to June 2025, turned an ad spend of R53,392.22 into R1,399,203.75 in turnover – a clear demonstration of how data-driven Google Ads & Marketing Services can drive business growth.

    Prominent Roofing, a trusted roofing and waterproofing provider with branches in Gauteng and Cape Town, partnered with Cape Marketing Agency earlier this year to scale its online lead generation funnel. The agency developed a tailored Google Ads strategy focusing on high-intent search terms, specific keywords, and continuous optimisation.

    “From the start, our goal was to make every rand spent on ads work harder for our client,” says Brend Badenhorst, founder of Cape Marketing Agency. “Through strategic bidding, precise targeting, and performance tracking, we were able to deliver leads that directly translated into high-value sales.”

    The results speak for themselves:

    • Total Spend: R53,392.22
    • Total Turnover: R1,399,203.75 (incl. VAT)
    • ROAS: 2,622%
    • Net Return: R1,345,811.53

    To read the full story on what we did for Prominent Roofing you can click on the following link: https://capemarketingagency.co.za/2025/03/24/prominent-roofing-google-ads-services/

    Prominent Roofing’s owner, Paul Kruger left the following review on Google for the work done by Cape Marketing Agency:

    “We’ve had an excellent experience working with Brend and Wade for our digital marketing needs. Their expertise in Google Ads and campaign management has significantly improved our online presence, driving quality leads and increasing engagement. The team is knowledgeable, proactive, and always ready to optimize strategies for the best results. Highly recommend their services to anyone looking to enhance their digital marketing efforts!”

    About Prominent Roofing:

    Prominent Roofing provides professional waterproofing, roof maintenance and roof painting services across Gauteng and Cape Town, with a focus on quality workmanship and long-lasting results.

    Website: https://prominentroofing.co.za

    About Cape Marketing Agency:

    Cape Marketing Agency helps businesses grow through strategic website design, Google Ads management and SEO.

    Website: https://capemarketingagency.co.za

    Conclusion:

    This case study proves that with the right strategy, businesses can achieve measurable growth through Google Ads. Cape Marketing Agency continues to deliver ROI-focused digital marketing solutions to businesses across South Africa and beyond.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Cape Marketing Agency
    Cape Marketing Agency is a premier digital marketing agency based in Cape Town, dedicated to assisting companies in elevating their brand presence and achieving their digital marketing and advertising goals.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz