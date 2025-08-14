Prominent Roofing achieves 2,622% return on Google Ads investment with Cape Marketing Agency

Cape Marketing Agency delivers measurable results for Prominent Roofing through Google Ads PPC.

Prominent Roofing has achieved an impressive 2,622% Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) in just six months, thanks to a highly targeted Google Ads strategy implemented by Cape Marketing Agency. The campaign, running from January to June 2025, turned an ad spend of R53,392.22 into R1,399,203.75 in turnover – a clear demonstration of how data-driven Google Ads & Marketing Services can drive business growth.

Prominent Roofing, a trusted roofing and waterproofing provider with branches in Gauteng and Cape Town, partnered with Cape Marketing Agency earlier this year to scale its online lead generation funnel. The agency developed a tailored Google Ads strategy focusing on high-intent search terms, specific keywords, and continuous optimisation.

“From the start, our goal was to make every rand spent on ads work harder for our client,” says Brend Badenhorst, founder of Cape Marketing Agency. “Through strategic bidding, precise targeting, and performance tracking, we were able to deliver leads that directly translated into high-value sales.”

The results speak for themselves:

Total Spend: R53,392.22



R53,392.22 Total Turnover: R1,399,203.75 (incl. VAT)



R1,399,203.75 (incl. VAT) ROAS: 2,622%



2,622% Net Return: R1,345,811.53

To read the full story on what we did for Prominent Roofing you can click on the following link: https://capemarketingagency.co.za/2025/03/24/prominent-roofing-google-ads-services/

Prominent Roofing’s owner, Paul Kruger left the following review on Google for the work done by Cape Marketing Agency:

“We’ve had an excellent experience working with Brend and Wade for our digital marketing needs. Their expertise in Google Ads and campaign management has significantly improved our online presence, driving quality leads and increasing engagement. The team is knowledgeable, proactive, and always ready to optimize strategies for the best results. Highly recommend their services to anyone looking to enhance their digital marketing efforts!”

About Prominent Roofing:

Prominent Roofing provides professional waterproofing, roof maintenance and roof painting services across Gauteng and Cape Town, with a focus on quality workmanship and long-lasting results.

Website: https://prominentroofing.co.za

About Cape Marketing Agency:

Cape Marketing Agency helps businesses grow through strategic website design, Google Ads management and SEO.

Website: https://capemarketingagency.co.za

Conclusion:

This case study proves that with the right strategy, businesses can achieve measurable growth through Google Ads. Cape Marketing Agency continues to deliver ROI-focused digital marketing solutions to businesses across South Africa and beyond.



