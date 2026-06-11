South Africa’s spam-call era is over and call centres must evolve or die

South African call centres have built world-class capability, but many outbound sales operations are still trapped in an outdated model: buy data, load a dialler and call thousands of consumers to convert a tiny percentage. That model is breaking. Consumers are tired of spam calls, call-screening apps are changing answer behaviour, and POPIA and the CPA opt-out registry are forcing businesses to prove that they have the right to contact people.

This article explains why the economics of cold calling no longer make sense, especially when many industries waste more than 97% of every 100 dials. It argues that call centres need to shift from volume to intent by using hot leads: consumers who have shown interest, engaged with an offer and asked to be contacted. In this new environment, companies like Offernet become growth infrastructure, helping call centres replace wasted activity with measurable revenue.

South Africa has one of the most respected contact-centre and BPO industries in the world. The sector is a major employer, a youth-job creation engine, and an increasingly important part of the country’s services economy. South African agents are known internationally for empathy, strong English communication skills, cultural alignment with key offshore markets, and the ability to deliver high-quality customer experiences.

But there is a difficult truth the local industry now needs to confront.

The problem is not the call centre. The problem is the way many outbound sales operations still use the call centre.

For years, too many businesses have relied on a simple but increasingly broken model: buy or build large consumer databases, load them into a dialler, and call thousands of people every day in the hope that a small percentage will convert. In many campaigns, success is still measured by volume: the number of dials, right-party connects, pitches, scheduled callbacks, and sales.

That model may once have been commercially acceptable. Today, it is becoming expensive, inefficient, reputationally damaging and legally risky.

The future of outbound sales in South Africa will not belong to the businesses that dial the most numbers. It will belong to the businesses that contact the right consumer, at the right time, with the right offer, after that consumer has shown real interest and given permission to be contacted.

In other words, the future belongs to hot leads.

Consumers no longer trust unknown calls

The scale of South Africa’s spam-call problem is difficult to ignore. Truecaller’s recent South African data shows that consumers received more than 30 billion spam calls in 2025. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, South Africa had already recorded 8.72 billion spam calls, with 3.33 billion in March alone.

South Africa was also ranked 9th globally for spam-call intensity, with almost 30% of unknown calls flagged as spam.

These figures matter because they show that the outbound calling environment has changed fundamentally.

The average consumer no longer sees an unknown number as a neutral event. They see it as a possible interruption, scam, debt collection call, aggressive sales pitch or unwanted marketing message. Before the agent has said one word, the call already carries a trust deficit.

This is not only a consumer irritation problem; it is a business-performance problem.

When consumers stop answering unknown numbers, the entire outbound sales model weakens. Diallers need to work harder to produce the same number of conversations. Agents spend more time listening to ringing tones, voicemail messages and rejected calls. Contact rates decline. Morale drops. Cost per acquisition rises. Brand damage increases.

The call centre is no longer only competing against other sales teams. It is competing against spam labels, call-screening apps, community reports, blocked-number lists and the consumer’s learned instinct not to answer an 087 telephone number.

This is the point many businesses underestimate. A rejected call is not neutral; every ignored call has a cost. Every spam label weakens trust. Every irritated consumer becomes less likely to engage with the brand again. At scale, this not only damages campaign performance; it damages the market itself.

The law is catching up with consumer frustration

Consumer behaviour is not the only force reshaping the industry. South Africa’s regulatory environment has also moved decisively against careless direct marketing.

The Protection of Personal Information Act has changed the way businesses need to think about consumer data, consent and direct marketing. The Information Regulator’s Guidance Note on Direct Marketing makes it clear that businesses must take POPIA seriously when processing personal information for marketing purposes, including telephonic direct marketing.

The practical message for call-centre owners is simple: the question is no longer “How many numbers can we call?” The question is, “Can we prove that we are allowed to contact this person?”

That is a very different operating environment.

The 2026 amendment regulations to the Consumer Protection Act have added another layer of complexity. The new National Consumer Commission-administered opt-out registry gives consumers a formal mechanism to block unwanted direct marketing. Direct marketers are now expected to register, renew their registration, and cleanse their databases against the registry.

This creates a major operational shift. A large database of unverified numbers is no longer automatically a sales asset. It can become a compliance liability.

And there is another important point: a consumer's absence from an opt-out registry does not automatically mean the business has permission to call. POPIA still applies regarding consent, the source of data, the purpose of communication, and the consumer’s right to object remain central.

For responsible businesses, this should not be seen as a legal inconvenience; it should be seen as a signal that the market has changed.

Consumers want relevance. Regulators want accountability. Businesses need results. Cold calling struggles to satisfy all three.

The old maths no longer works

The traditional defence of cold calling has always been volume. Even if only a tiny percentage of people convert, the argument goes, the model can still work if the business dials enough numbers.

But that argument is becoming weaker every year.

Cold calling is a low-intent activity. The consumer did not ask for the call. They may not know the brand. They may not need the product. They may be busy, irritated, sceptical or actively resistant. The agent is forced to generate interest from zero, often within a few seconds, amid declining trust.

That creates very poor sales economics.

In many sectors, cold-call conversion rates remain painfully low. Depending on the industry, campaign quality, data quality and offer, conversion rates can sit around 1% to 3%, and sometimes lower. The real issue is not only the conversion rate. It is the wasted effort sitting behind that conversion.

Industry Sector Average cold call conversion rate Wasted effort per 100 dials Operational reality Technology and SaaS 0.81% – 0.95% ~99.1% Saturation makes differentiation almost impossible on a cold dial. Medical / Healthcare 1.03% – 1.12% ~98.9% Gatekeepers and regulatory sensitivities limit buyers' access. Financial Services 1.54% – 1.80% ~98.3% Complex products require trust, timing and explanation. Real Estate 1.87% – 2.20% ~98.0% Success depends heavily on catching the consumer at the right life stage. Business Services 2.22% – 2.61% ~97.5% Slightly better due to broader applicability, but still highly inefficient.

Even if one accepts the higher end of these ranges, the conclusion is uncomfortable. Most cold-calling activity is wasted activity.

If a business makes 100 cold calls and converts one or two people, then 98 or 99 interactions did not produce a sale. Those interactions still carried a cost. They still used agent time. They still consumed dialler capacity. They still exposed the brand to irritation and still created compliance risk.

That is the hidden cost of cold calling.

The model not only wastes money; it wastes human energy. It asks trained agents to spend most of their day trying to persuade people who never asked to be contacted in the first place.

This is why the old answer of “just dial more” no longer works. More dials do not fix a broken trust environment. More data does not solve low intent. More pressure on agents does not change the fact that most consumers do not want to be interrupted by a sales call they did not request.

Hot leads change the economics

A hot lead is not just a better record in a database. It is a different type of consumer interaction.

A cold lead is a number.

A hot lead is a person who has shown interest.

That difference changes everything.

A hot lead may have clicked on an advert, completed a form, requested a quote, engaged with a product message, asked for a callback or started a digital application journey. Most importantly, the consumer understands why they are being contacted and has given permission for the business to make contact about a specific product or service.

That means the call-centre agent is no longer starting from zero.

The conversation begins with context. The consumer has shown intent. The offer is relevant. The call is expected. The agent can spend less time explaining why they are calling and more time helping the consumer make a decision.

This is where the economics of the call centre improve materially.

A traditional cold-calling campaign may convert at 1% or 2%. A properly generated, well-routed hot-lead campaign should be targeting double-digit conversion as a minimum. In Offernet’s view, 10% should be the baseline expectation for a properly built hot-lead campaign. With the right audience, product, creative, timing, speed-to-lead process and call-centre discipline, strong campaigns should be able to move beyond 25%.

That is not a small improvement. It is a different business model.

Consider the difference.

In a cold-calling environment, a team may need to dial 1,000 consumers to generate 10 sales at a 1% conversion rate.

In a hot-lead environment, 100 properly qualified leads converting at 10% can produce the same 10 sales. At 25%, only 40 leads are required to produce the same result.

The implication is simple: when intent improves, the call centre becomes more productive.

Agents make fewer wasted calls. Consumers receive more relevant communication. Compliance risk reduces. Conversion improves. Cost per acquisition becomes easier to manage. Sales managers can focus on lead quality, response time, script performance and close rates rather than pushing agents to dial harder.

The shift to hot leads is therefore not only a marketing improvement. It is an operating model improvement.

The real shift is from volume to revenue science

The call centre of the future will not be built around the dialler. It will be built around intent.

This requires a different way of thinking about demand generation. Businesses need to move from list-based outbound calling to revenue science: the disciplined use of data, digital media, consumer behaviour, machine learning, lead scoring, attribution and call-centre feedback to generate sales more intelligently.

This is where Offernet is positioned to assist.

Offernet does not approach hot-lead generation as a simple media-buying exercise. The objective is not merely to run adverts and send names to a call centre. The objective is to engineer a measurable revenue system.

That system starts by finding consumers who are more likely to be in-market for the product or service. It then uses digital campaigns to stimulate interest, capture permission, qualify the consumer, and route the lead into the sales environment as quickly as possible.

Once the lead reaches the call centre, campaign performance can be measured against real commercial outcomes: contact rate, conversion rate, cost per sale, lead source, creative performance, agent outcome and downstream revenue.

This feedback loop is critical.

If one audience segment converts better than another, spend should move. If one creative produces cheaper leads but poor sales, it should be corrected. If one product message creates high intent, the system should learn from it. If certain leads decay quickly, speed-to-lead rules must improve. If call-centre feedback shows that consumers are confused about the offer, the campaign message must be adjusted.

That is the difference between buying leads and building a revenue engine.

Call centres should not be doing the wrong work

Many call centres are excellent at what they were designed to do: human conversation, objection handling, closing, service recovery, application completion, needs analysis and customer support.

But many are not designed to build sophisticated digital acquisition ecosystems. They are not always equipped to manage audience modelling, paid media optimisation, consent architecture, behavioural scoring, creative testing, attribution and machine-learning-driven campaign optimisation.

That is why the partnership model matters.

Contact centres should focus on converting interested consumers. Specialist partners like Offernet should focus on generating, qualifying, scoring and routing those interested consumers.

When this works correctly, the agent’s job changes. Instead of interrupting strangers, the agent helps a consumer who has already raised their hand. That is better for the agent, better for the customer and better for the business.

It also changes the role of call-centre management. Instead of asking managers to squeeze more activity out of the same exhausted dialling model, it allows them to manage the numbers that actually matter: lead response time, contact rate, conversion rate, sale quality, agent performance and cost per acquisition.

These are the metrics that build profitable sales operations.

The strategic choice facing call-centre owners

South African call-centre owners now face a strategic choice.

They can continue to defend the old model: more data, more dials, more pressure, more compliance exposure and more consumer resistance.

Or they can move towards a cleaner model: fewer but better leads, clearer consent, stronger intent, faster follow-up, better conversion and measurable revenue outcomes.

This is not simply a marketing decision; it is an operational decision. It affects staffing, technology, compliance, brand reputation, sales performance and profitability.

The businesses that make the shift early will have an advantage. They will reduce waste before their competitors do. They will protect their brands before consumer frustration becomes irreversible. They will improve agent productivity before salary and technology costs rise further. And they will build consent-led acquisition systems before regulation becomes even more difficult to navigate.

Most importantly, they will stop treating consumers as numbers to be dialled and start treating them as demand signals to be understood.

Offernet’s role in the next generation of call-centre growth

The South African market does not need fewer call centres. It needs smarter call-centre acquisition models.

This is where companies like Offernet become essential. Offernet helps businesses move away from the old belief that sales growth comes from calling more people. Instead, the focus is on generating better opportunities: consumers who are more likely to be interested, more likely to answer, more likely to understand the offer and more likely to convert.

Offernet’s role is to connect demand generation with call-centre performance.

That means using data, digital advertising, consumer insight, machine learning and performance feedback to generate hot leads that are more commercially useful than cold data. It also means helping businesses understand where their revenue is really coming from, which campaigns are producing sales, which audiences are converting, and how the cost of acquisition can be improved over time.

For call-centre owners, this is a critical shift. The value is not just in receiving a lead; it’s in building a system that improves the quality of every future lead.

This is what separates modern revenue science from traditional lead generation.

The future of the call centre Is not cold

The South African contact-centre industry has a strong future. But that future cannot be built on yesterday’s outbound model.

Cold calling is not disappearing because phones no longer work. It is disappearing because trust has changed. Consumers are more protected, more informed and more resistant to interruption. Regulators are more active. Technology is better at blocking unwanted calls. And the economics of low-conversion dialling are becoming harder to justify.

The answer is not to abandon the call centre.

The answer is to feed the call centre with better opportunities.

Hot leads provide call centres with a way to preserve what they do best: human persuasion, explanation and closing. But they remove the wasteful first step of forcing agents to manufacture interest from consumers who never asked to be contacted.

That is the shift South African businesses now need to make.

The next generation of successful call centres will not be measured by how many consumers they can dial in a day. They will be measured by how intelligently they can convert real demand.

And in that new environment, companies like Offernet are not just lead-generation partners. They are a growth infrastructure for a market that can no longer afford to confuse activity with revenue.

The spam-call era is ending. The hot-lead era has already started.

Call centres now need to decide which side of that change they want to be on.



