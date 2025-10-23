South Africa
    The digital circuit breaker: Why marketing can no longer outsource resilience to IT

    On Monday, 20 October 2025, a seemingly isolated technical glitch in Northern Virginia brought a significant segment of the global digital economy to a standstill, including South Africa. This widespread Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage, commencing around 08:45 SAST at the start of the business week, was not the result of a physical catastrophe, but stemmed from a subtle yet critical Domain Name System (DNS) resolution failure affecting the DynamoDB service in the foundational US-EAST-1 region.
    By JG Bezuidenhout, issued by Offernet
    23 Oct 2025
    For South African businesses, this incident served as a stark and costly reminder of systemic risk. Even if local operations were hosted in the Africa (Cape Town) region, they were impacted because critical applications, global Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems, as well as necessary third-party Software as a Service (SaaS) tools, often rely on foundational control planes homed in US-EAST-1. The result was widespread paralysis, crippling creative platforms and communications, and halting productivity across the nation's digital workforce.

    This outage compels executive leadership to pivot from viewing resilience as a pure IT expenditure to recognising it as a core business continuity and revenue protection imperative. We must assess the profound financial exposure this foundational dependence creates.

    The financial toll: From disruption to existential threat

    The immediate, quantifiable cost of this three-hour peak disruption to the South African economy was substantial, estimated to be in the tens to hundreds of millions of Rand, primarily through forfeited e-commerce revenue and the sheer cost of wasted advertising.

    However, the true catastrophe lies in the exponential risk that such a systemic failure would pose during a critical trading period. We modelled an identical three-hour AWS outage occurring during the Black Friday or festive promotion peak. The simulated, irrecoverable revenue loss for the South African e-commerce sector could easily exceed R3bn.

    This level of damage represents an existential threat to retail brands. On Black Friday, the purchasing intent is immediate and driven by time-sensitive deals. A customer encountering a website that is down will switch to a competitor within seconds who possesses superior infrastructure resilience. The sale is permanently lost, as it will actively transfer revenue to a rival. Infrastructure resilience, therefore, is a potent competitive weapon.

    The unmeasured cost: Marketing's blind spot

    While IT departments focus on complex, long-term solutions such as a true multi-cloud architecture, this outage exposed a critical, unmeasured cost that lands squarely on marketing and demand generation teams. It is the financial drain of wasted digital advertising spend.

    When e-commerce and lead generation platforms became non-functional, automated ad serving platforms like Google Ads and Meta continued to run expensive campaigns on programmatic platforms. Marketers continued to pay for clicks that led potential customers to a non-functional website, an error page, or payment gateways that were unable to process payments.

    This systemic failure results in three critical losses:

    1. Wasted investment: Loss of money and bad marketing investment, decreasing the Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) and wiping out campaign profitability.
    2. Reputational damage: South African consumers are increasingly cautious of scams. If a website is down or presents a suspicious-looking front page, the trust factor is severely compromised.
    3. Lost opportunity: Marketers who lacked real-time monitoring capabilities effectively funnelled their budgets directly into a black hole during the three-hour disruption.

    This demonstrates unequivocally that infrastructure reliability is a fundamental pillar of marketing efficiency and budget performance.

    Immediate action: Deploying digital circuit breakers

    A true multi-cloud architecture deployment is a complex, tedious, and lengthy rollout project. However, immediate, high-impact actions can be implemented now to protect revenue and reputation. These resilience programmes rely on implementing "trip switches and failovers".

    Our company, Offernet, manages this threat using its Fault Detection Service (FDS) teams. FDS monitors service API contact processes and platforms. As soon as latency, load issues, or outages are detected, this information is translated in real time, allowing for swift corrective action.

    The FDS system enables the deployment of practical circuit breaker protocols:

    • Redundant landing pages: Critical landing pages for demand generation campaigns must be hosted on a separate resource or server, distinct from the primary e-commerce platform that may experience downtime or crashes.
    • Real-time redirection: Traffic is instantly redirected to these backup, redundant campaigns or landing pages instead of a page showing a 404 error or a general website error.
    • Active campaign management (Stopping the Bleed): Crucially, the monitoring data enables teams to immediately switch off expensive programmatic campaigns, thereby stopping the financial bleed of wasted ad spend.

    Instead of going completely dark and handing market share to competitors on a silver platter, businesses can maintain customer engagement. When a core platform fails, customers must be redirected to alternative channels where they can still be served, such as a mobile application or a WhatsApp e-commerce service. This ensures the customer is not entirely lost, thereby preventing a loss of revenue and trust.

    The shared responsibility mandate

    The key insight from 20 October incident is that infrastructure downtime is no longer solely the responsibility of IT to ensure uptime.

    It is now also the responsibility of marketing, digital distribution and demand generation teams to ensure that if there is an outage or system failure, customers and the customer experience are not negatively impacted. The operational goal is simple yet profound: for the customer to continue transacting with the business, potentially unaware of the technical failure happening in the back end.

    Marketing and finance departments must implement "circuit breaker" protocols for digital advertising. Linking real-time infrastructure monitoring directly to ad platforms prevents millions in wasted spend the moment a primary website becomes unavailable.

    The AWS outage was a definitive warning shot. South African business leaders must elevate resilience from an operational necessity to a board-level strategic mandate, prioritising robust, immediate failover mechanisms, the digital circuit breakers, to protect revenue, brand reputation, and competitive edge in an increasingly fragile digital ecosystem.

    JG Bezuidenhout, Offernet
    About JG Bezuidenhout

    JG Bezuidenhout is a founding partner of the South African subsidiary of Offernet.net, the data technology company housed in London, United Kingdom. Although based in Cape Town, JG is the global head of Offernet's advisory and innovation hub and, as such, is responsible for the monitoring and implementation of cutting-edge solutions, particularly within the digital marketing environment. Using advanced technologies such as big data and machine learning, as well as its bespoke Touchpoint Analytics™ system, Offernet can accurately and dramatically improve its clients' returns on advertising spend (ROAS). Their comprehensive marketing approach, which includes advisory services, data analytics, and media buying, makes Offernet a valuable partner. If you want to take your marketing to the next level to achieve far more measurable results and align yourself with the growth strategies of the entire C-suite (and the company as a whole), Offernet is a logical choice.
    Offernet
    Offernet solutions are designed to improve revenue streams and positively impact balance sheets across a broad range of digital opportunities.
