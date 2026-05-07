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    Lay’s bets on football fever with new World Cup campaigns

    Lay’s has launched two major campaigns ahead of the Fifa World Cup 2026 as the tournament prepares to return to North America for the first time since 1994.
    7 May 2026
    7 May 2026
    The global ad stars football stars like Thierry Henry and David Beckham. Source: YouTube.
    The global ad stars football stars like Thierry Henry and David Beckham. Source: YouTube.

    Lay's global campaign

    The snack brand announced the return of its global No Lay’s, No Game platform, which will run across nearly 90 international markets, alongside a new United States-focused campaign called “Bandwagon”.

    The No Lay’s, No Game campaign enters its fourth year and features football stars including Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas, Thierry Henry and David Beckham, alongside actor Steve Carell. The campaign includes an “Epic Watch Party” concept and a WhatsApp channel offering fans live reactions, voice notes and behind-the-scenes content during the tournament. Lay’s said the WhatsApp activation has already attracted more than 10 million followers.

    Bandwagon campaign

    The second campaign, Bandwagon, is aimed at casual sports fans in the US as football interest grows ahead of the expanded 48-team World Cup. According to the company, the campaign is designed to make the tournament feel accessible to audiences beyond traditional football supporters.

    The campaigns form part of Lay’s broader sponsorship agreement with Fifa. In 2024, the brand was named an official sponsor of both the 2026 men’s tournament and the 2027 women’s tournament.

    Lay’s has also rolled out limited-edition World Cup-inspired chip flavours globally ahead of the tournament, with flavours based on cuisines from participating nations.

    Read more: David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, Lay's, marketing and advertising, Fifa World Cup 2026
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