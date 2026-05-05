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    #BehindtheCampaign: Stadium staff get their World Cup spotlight with Carling Black Label

    Ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, Carling Black Label is shifting the spotlight away from the pitch itself, choosing instead to recognise a quieter, often ignored truth about success: that every celebrated victory is built on the unseen labour, loyalty and sacrifice of those who stand just behind the stars.
    5 May 2026
    5 May 2026
    The ad shines a spotlight on the stadium workers. Source: YouTube.
    The ad shines a spotlight on the stadium workers. Source: YouTube.

    Heart of campaign

    At the heart of the campaign is a simple but powerful idea. Every moment of greatness on the pitch is made possible by individuals whose work happens long before the whistle blows. From those who prepare the field of play to those who ensure every detail is in place, these are the people who quietly set the stage for champions to thrive.

    This thinking builds on the brand’s long-standing association with champion fans, but shifts the lens. It moves beyond support in the stands to recognise those who embody the same discipline, consistency and commitment associated with high performance, often without recognition.

    Across South Africa, this mindset is everywhere. In stadiums, in control rooms, across early mornings and late nights, there are people whose contribution may not be visible, but is always essential. Their role is not defined by the spotlight, but by the standard they hold themselves to, day in and day out.

    Stadium staff shine

    The campaign brings this idea to life through a film that places these individuals at the centre of the story. Instead of focusing only on the players, it lingers on the moments that happen long before kick-off — groundsmen carefully marking the pitch, hands tightening goal nets into place, stadium staff preparing stands that will soon be filled with energy. These are the details that often go unnoticed, yet they form the foundation for everything that follows. By drawing a clear line between this preparation and what unfolds on the pitch, the story reinforces a simple truth: behind every moment of greatness are the champions behind the champions.

    The storytelling is intentionally understated. There are no exaggerated moments, just a steady build of detail, effort and precision. It is in these moments that the idea becomes clear, not as a concept, but as a lived reality.

    Kerryn Greenleaf, brand director for Carling Black Label, says the intention was to recognise a group of champions who rarely receive the same level of attention. “There are so many people who operate with the same discipline and commitment we associate with champions but do so without recognition. This was about shifting the focus and shining the spotlight and making sure those individuals are indeed recognised for the hampions that they are.”

    The work was brought to life in collaboration with Romance Films, under the direction of Nthato Mokgata, whose approach leans into authenticity and real, human moments rather than spectacle.

    Credits

    Production house: Romance Films

    • Director: Nthato Mokgata
    • Executive producer: Helena Woodfire
    • Line producer: Kelly Ryan
    • Director of Photography: Rick Joaqium

    Agency: Ogilvy South Africa

    • CEO: Pete Case
    • Managing Director: Vicki Buys
    • Chief creative officer: Nkanyezi Masango
    • Creative partner: Dale Mullany
    • Associate creative director: Neo Makongoza
    • Creative group head: Mpumelelo Ngewu
    • Producer: Sarah Rayner
    • Managing partner: Richard Brodrick
    • Group account director: Ntibile Zonke
    Read more: Carling Black Label, beer ad, marketing and advertising, #BehindTheCampaign
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