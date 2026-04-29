Limited-edition Carling Black Label packs could send you to the FIFA World Cup 2026

Every four years, sports lovers around the world unite around one event above all others: the FIFA World Cup. The best players, the biggest stage, the moments that define sporting history. This year, South African fans have more reason than most to pay attention. Carling Black Label, the official beer of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Africa, has opened a once in a lifetime competition that gives Champion fans an opportunity to experience the semi-finals LIVE.

To enter, Champions Fans can sign-up on www.carlingpredictor.com. You can also purchase a limited-edition promotional pack, available in store now in 750ml returnable bottles and 500ml cans, and follow the directions to register on www.carlingpredictor.com or by dialling *120*660#.

The grand prize is a FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final experience: a seat at one of the most unforgettable occasions in world football, where the last four teams will battle for a place in the final. Instant prizes, including cash and airtime, are also available throughout the entry period. Entries opened on the 6th of April 2026 and will remain open until May 2026.

The FIFA World Cup trophy is the most recognised symbol of sporting achievement in the world. Lifting it represents the highest moment a footballer can reach, where years of dedication and sacrifice are distilled into a single moment. The trophy, in essence, is Made for Champions.

On the other hand, award winning beer Carling Black Label is also profoundly Made for Champions, but it expands this definition to the everyday Champion. It is the deserved reward for those who show up daily, work hard, and give their all in their lives. It acknowledges the effort, validates the achievement and serves as a personal reward.

That idea of earned reward sits at the heart of the “Made for Champions” campaign, which positions the tournament not as a distant global event, but as something every fan can connect with.

The campaign is being amplified across Instagram, X and Facebook, driving awareness of the promotional packs and inviting fans to join the Score Predictor conversation. At the core of that conversation is a simple truth that resonates well beyond football: not every person lifts a trophy, but every person who shows up and gives their all deserves to be recognised as a champion.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, but South African fans are not watching from the outside. Through the Carling Score Predictor platform and the limited-edition promotional packs in store now, the tournament has been brought closer to Champion Fans. The competition is open, the Reward is real, and for one Champion fan, this World Cup will be an experience they will never forget.



