South African businesses before vs after advertising with MyBroadband – the results

MyBroadband reaches a large audience of 4.7 million South Africans every month – and the majority of these readers are influential decision makers in their homes and businesses.

Partnering with MyBroadband has proven to be a game-changer for South African businesses looking to boost their visibility and strengthen their reputation.

One such company experienced incredible success in improving its media sentiment in 2025 after partnering with MyBroadband.

The “before vs after” story was striking: the business saw a massive improvement in brand reputation after partnering with MyBroadband.

This is according to Press Pulse, a media sentiment ranking tool that reflects a company’s overall perception and provides a snapshot of public sentiment.

The company chose to partner with MyBroadband because it recognised that visibility and credibility were critical to achieving its marketing goals – and it identified MyBroadband as the key partner to improve its stance.

The results speak for themselves:

MyBroadband’s reach and solutions

MyBroadband reaches a large audience of 4.7 million South Africans every month – and the majority of these readers are influential decision makers in their homes and businesses.

Our audience includes:

591,000 C-level leaders – including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CFOs, and Directors



– including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CFOs, and Directors 1.1 million managers – across IT, operations, finance, and procurement



– across IT, operations, finance, and procurement 441,000 business owners – focused on growth, optimisation, and competitiveness

We make it easy to reach our readers through advertising solutions designed to support your marketing goals.

These include the following:

Homepage takeovers and premium display advertising



Sponsored articles that position your company as a trusted industry voice



Review videos and detailed showcases



Interviews on the What’s Next with Aki podcast

Whether your focus is business growth, awareness, or thought leadership, MyBroadband delivers marketing campaigns that align with your objectives.

Partner with MyBroadband

The before vs after story is clear – partnering with MyBroadband transforms your media presence and puts your business in front of the right people, at the right time, with the right message.

Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.