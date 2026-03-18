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South African businesses before vs after advertising with MyBroadband – the results
Partnering with MyBroadband has proven to be a game-changer for South African businesses looking to boost their visibility and strengthen their reputation.
One such company experienced incredible success in improving its media sentiment in 2025 after partnering with MyBroadband.
The “before vs after” story was striking: the business saw a massive improvement in brand reputation after partnering with MyBroadband.
This is according to Press Pulse, a media sentiment ranking tool that reflects a company’s overall perception and provides a snapshot of public sentiment.
The company chose to partner with MyBroadband because it recognised that visibility and credibility were critical to achieving its marketing goals – and it identified MyBroadband as the key partner to improve its stance.
The results speak for themselves:
MyBroadband’s reach and solutions
MyBroadband reaches a large audience of 4.7 million South Africans every month – and the majority of these readers are influential decision makers in their homes and businesses.
Our audience includes:
- 591,000 C-level leaders – including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CFOs, and Directors
- 1.1 million managers – across IT, operations, finance, and procurement
- 441,000 business owners – focused on growth, optimisation, and competitiveness
We make it easy to reach our readers through advertising solutions designed to support your marketing goals.
These include the following:
- Homepage takeovers and premium display advertising
- Sponsored articles that position your company as a trusted industry voice
- Review videos and detailed showcases
- Interviews on the What’s Next with Aki podcast
Whether your focus is business growth, awareness, or thought leadership, MyBroadband delivers marketing campaigns that align with your objectives.
Partner with MyBroadband
The before vs after story is clear – partnering with MyBroadband transforms your media presence and puts your business in front of the right people, at the right time, with the right message.
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