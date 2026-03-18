NSFAS dismisses viral image of R630k student payment as fake

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has dismissed a social media claim alleging that a student received a payment of R630,434.44 from the scheme as "false and misleading".

In a statement, NSFAS said preliminary verification indicates that the image circulating online has been manipulated and appears to be AI-generated and does not correspond with any legitimate NSFAS transaction.

See the social media post in question below:

NSFAS mistakenly sent her R630 432 instead of R6000 and she sent it back. pic.twitter.com/ym522Xea4C — Dr MuVenda (@Ndi_Muvenda_) March 15, 2026

The scheme confirmed that no such payment has been made by NSFAS.

According to NSFAS, the student in question created this content for social media purposes, likely to gain traction as part of content creation opportunities on digital platforms.

NSFAS further clarified that the scheme does not disburse large lump-sum payments directly to students. Funding allocations are paid directly to universities, which then administer approved student allowances in accordance with established funding guidelines.

“These systems are governed by strict financial controls and oversight mechanisms,” NSFAS said.

The scheme has assured students, institutions, and the public that its systems remain secure and that no irregular payment or breach associated with this claim has occurred.

NSFAS added that the creation and circulation of false or misleading information that misrepresents its operations is taken seriously. The scheme warned that it reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action against individuals who deliberately create or distribute misinformation that harms its reputation and integrity.

Members of the public have been urged to rely on official NSFAS communication platforms for verified information.