South Africa
Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

ASUSCyril Ramaphosa FoundationNorth-West University (NWU)University of PretoriaAfdaRainbow ChickenRichfieldWaterfall School of BusinessSesekoCambriLearnEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    NSFAS dismisses viral image of R630k student payment as fake

    The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has dismissed a social media claim alleging that a student received a payment of R630,434.44 from the scheme as "false and misleading".
    18 Mar 2026
    18 Mar 2026
    Image source:
    Image source: Freepik

    In a statement, NSFAS said preliminary verification indicates that the image circulating online has been manipulated and appears to be AI-generated and does not correspond with any legitimate NSFAS transaction.

    See the social media post in question below:

    The scheme confirmed that no such payment has been made by NSFAS.

    According to NSFAS, the student in question created this content for social media purposes, likely to gain traction as part of content creation opportunities on digital platforms.

    NSFAS further clarified that the scheme does not disburse large lump-sum payments directly to students. Funding allocations are paid directly to universities, which then administer approved student allowances in accordance with established funding guidelines.

    “These systems are governed by strict financial controls and oversight mechanisms,” NSFAS said.

    The scheme has assured students, institutions, and the public that its systems remain secure and that no irregular payment or breach associated with this claim has occurred.

    NSFAS added that the creation and circulation of false or misleading information that misrepresents its operations is taken seriously. The scheme warned that it reserves the right to pursue appropriate legal action against individuals who deliberately create or distribute misinformation that harms its reputation and integrity.

    Members of the public have been urged to rely on official NSFAS communication platforms for verified information.

    Read more: National Student Financial Aid Scheme, NSFAS, fake news
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz