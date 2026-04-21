Quadruple win for South African Giraf Macadamia Milk at major UK food awards

South African-grown and produced macadamia milk has earned significant international recognition, within theeach securing Silver Awards at the 2026in the United Kingdom.

Hosted in association with the annual Farm Shop & Deli Show at the NEC Birmingham, the awards are widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence within the UK’s independent retail and speciality food sector. The 2026 programme attracted a record number of entries, underscoring intense competition across premium and plant-based categories.

In its official notification, the awards body stated: “We are thrilled to announce that Giraf Macadamia Milk Original, Unsweetened, Macadamia with Gluten Free Oats and Macadamia with Vanilla Extract variants, have all been awarded Silver in the Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards 2026.”

The organisers added: “With a record number of exceptional entries reviewed by our panel of industry specialists, the competition was incredibly strong. Achieving a Silver Award requires consistently high scores across all areas — congratulations.”

According to the awards spokesperson, Silver status is reserved for products that demonstrate consistent excellence across blind judging criteria, including taste, quality, innovation, packaging and commercial appeal — making a double win particularly noteworthy in one of the world’s most competitive plant-based markets.

For Giraf, the recognition underscores the strength of South Africa’s agricultural value chain. Crafted from locally grown macadamia nuts and produced in South Africa, the product showcases the country’s ability to move beyond raw commodity exports into premium, value-added food innovation.

Philip Moufarrige, Giraf Macadamia founder and managing director and CEO of Ambermacs says the achievement is a proud moment for the brand and its local agricultural partners:

“This quadruple Silver is recognition not only of our product quality, but of South African macadamia growers and our local production standards. To compete in the UK, one of the most advanced plant-based markets globally, and receive this level of validation is hugely encouraging. It shows that South African innovation can lead in premium, export-ready food products.”

As global demand for dairy alternatives continues to rise, Giraf’s success positions South African macadamia milk firmly on the international stage.

Crafted with integrity from premium South African macadamias, Giraf Macadamia Milk offers a premium nutrient rich, dairy-free, plant-based alternative. Macadamia milk is also the only nut milk naturally containing Omega 7 , a fatty acid associated with metabolic and skin elasticity responsible for stimulating collagen production, making it a thoughtful addition to modern wellness routines.